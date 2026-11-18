Mary and Georgia face murder and accessory charges after the severed head of Paul was found in Foresthill. The investigation reveals a four-year cover-up of the victim's death.

Authorities in California have arrested a mother and daughter for their alleged roles in the murder of a Citrus Heights man, concluding a complex investigation that began when his severed head was discovered inside a trash bag more than four years ago. The victim, identified as Paul, lived in Citrus Heights with his wife Mary and daughter Georgia, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The tragic discovery occurred on September 28, 2024, in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill, where law enforcement officials initially struggled to identify the remains due to severe decomposition.

The Discovery And Initial Investigation

The case remained cold for several years until the remains were found, prompting a renewed and intensive forensic effort to identify the deceased individual. The Placer County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release on Wednesday, November 18, that the primary motive behind the concealment of the body appeared to be an attempt to dispose of the physical evidence entirely. Despite the passage of time, the persistence of investigators allowed them to eventually link the remains to Paul, a resident who had never been officially reported missing by his family or community.

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Arrests And Legal Charges Filed

On Tuesday, November 17, detectives executed a search warrant at the Citrus Heights home of the suspects, leading to the detention of both Mary and Georgia. Mary, aged 45, was taken into custody on murder charges, while Georgia, aged 75, was arrested on charges of being an accessory to the crime, according to the agency. The district attorney's office confirmed that the arrests were the result of a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies working to bring justice for the victim after such a significant delay.

Forensic Evidence And Agency Cooperation

The resolution of this long-standing case was significantly aided by the technological capabilities of advanced forensic testing and inter-agency collaboration. The sheriff's office expressed gratitude to the FBI for its assistance throughout the investigation, specifically highlighting the work of its Evidence Response Team during the execution of the search warrant at the residence. Furthermore, the support of the Citrus Heights Police Department and the Contra Costa County Crime Lab proved vital, as they provided the advanced DNA testing necessary to positively identify Paul and link the suspects to the crime scene.

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Official Statements And Future Proceedings

During a news conference on Wednesday, officials outlined the next steps in the judicial process regarding the arrested women. An official named Gire stated that the office plans to file murder charges against Mary in connection with Paul's death, emphasizing the severity of the allegations. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities indicating they will continue to evaluate the evidence to determine if additional charges related to the murder on behalf of Gwenn, a reference to Georgia by her nickname, are appropriate. This includes a review of any additional charges related to the collecting of those benefits mentioned during the inquiry.

Context Of Similar High-Profile Cases

This arrest occurs amidst a broader context of high-profile criminal cases involving the concealment of remains and financial exploitation by family members. In a separate incident, a husband and wife were sentenced to prison after prosecutors said they kept their lover's body hidden for more than a year and stole the man's Social Security benefits before he was found dead under a deflated air mattress. Suzanne Agnew was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, November 2, in that distinct case, which shares thematic similarities with the current investigation in Placer County regarding the misuse of benefits and the long-term hiding of a body.

Additionally, a Colorado woman was arrested after she allegedly cut up her husband and stored his remains in several containers throughout her home, where she continued to live for several months. The Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Sunday, September 20, that Sheldon "Shelly" Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human being. These parallel cases highlight a disturbing trend of familial betrayal and the subsequent elaborate efforts to evade detection by law enforcement authorities.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the Placer County Sheriff's Office continues to work closely with prosecutorial teams to ensure that all aspects of the crime are addressed under the law. The community in Citrus Heights and the surrounding areas of Foresthill and Todd Valley are being informed of these developments as the authorities seek to close this chapter of a four-year mystery. The outcome of the trials for Mary and Georgia will likely set precedents for how such complex, multi-year investigations are prosecuted in California courts.