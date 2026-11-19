Mary Fitzmaurice allegedly kept collecting her father's Social Security and pension benefits after his death, telling relatives he was still alive.

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Credit: Placer County Sheriff's OfficeA California woman and her daughter were arrested more than four years after a woman walking her dog found a man's severed head in a trash bag, authorities said. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr., 73, who had never been reported missing. Authorities said his wife and daughter had told relatives the victim was still alive.

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His daughter, 45-year-old Mary Fitzmaurice, and his wife, 75-year-old Georgia"Gwenn" Fitzmaurice, were booked into the South Placer Jail on Tuesday, officials said in a news release. Georgia"Gwenn" Fitzmaurice, left, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory, and Mary Fitzmaurice was booked on suspicion of murder, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The women"kept up the facade to family and friends that Paul was still alive," Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at a news conference Wednesday.

He said they continued receiving Fitzmaurice’s Social Security benefits and California public pension after his death. They claimed he"would come back to the house every week or so and stay for a couple of days," Woo said. In its news release, the sheriff’s office alleged Mary killed her father and the two women"conspired to dispose of his remains.

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"At Wednesday’s news conference, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said prosecutors expected to file a murder charge against Mary Fitzmaurice by the end of the day and were weighing additional charges related to the killing and the collection of Fitzmaurice’s benefits. Asked whether money was a motive, Woo said,"There’s still a lot of investigative work to be done, and I would be speculating on motive at this point.

"The Mosquito Fire was burning in the Foresthill area when a dog walker found a severed head in September 2022, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said. The discovery was made away from the fire.on Sept. 28, 2022, in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill while the Mosquito Fire was burning nearby. Woo said the discovery drew little attention at the time.

"The people that didn’t forget about this case is the residents of Foresthill and our cold case detectives," Woo said. The remains were too decomposed for investigators to identify the man. Forensic experts at California State University, Chico, helped produce an artist’s rendering, but it yielded no match in missing-person cases. A search of the national law enforcement DNA database also came up empty.to find possible distant relatives.

With the FBI’s help, investigators traced the family tree and obtained a DNA sample from an out-of-state relative that helped confirm Fitzmaurice’s identity. GIRL KNOWN AS 'CHELSEA JANE DOE' ID'D 26 YEARS AFTER MUTILATED BODY FOUND HUNDREDS OF MILES FROM HOME STATE Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo speaks at a Nov. 18, 2026, news conference announcing a break in the 2022 Foresthill cold case.

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Othram said in a news release that Fitzmaurice’s identification marked the 94th publicly announced case in California in which investigators used its technology to identify someone. The sheriff’s office said in its release that investigators believe Mary killed her father at the family’s Citrus Heights home, which detectives searched Tuesday with help from the FBI. When asked at the briefing where Fitzmaurice was killed, Woo said,"With evidence that we gathered and collected yesterday, we’ll hopefully determine that.

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