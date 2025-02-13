Widower's New Relationship Causes Rift With Son

A widower seeks Dear Abby's advice after his older son cut off contact due to his new relationship. The widower, who has been widowed for 16 months, explains that his younger son and friends are supportive, but his older son feels he should remain alone. The widower expresses concern about his son's reaction and questions whether he was too harsh in his response.

I lost my wife of 47 years 16 months ago after she lived with a disability for many years. I took care of her until the end and loved her with all my heart. Nine months after her passing, I began a relationship with another woman my age. My younger son and my contemporaries are happy that I have found someone to share my life with. Being alone was not easy for me.

However, my older son, who has a wife and kids, is no longer speaking to me and flipped out at a public event when I mentioned my girlfriend’s name. He seems to think I should be alone the rest of my life. I sent him a text after his outrageous behavior, saying that I would always love him, but until he accepts the fact that I have a new lady in my life, I no longer consider him my son. Maybe I overreacted. I haven’t heard from him or seen my grandkids in two months. I know of other widowers who have had the same problem. I find it hard to believe our kids can be so inconsiderate. I realize many people who lose the love of their lifetime are not interested in finding another, but I do not want to spend the rest of my life alone. Am I wrong? Should I apologize to my son





