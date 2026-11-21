Brenda Munoz Padilla is searching for the strangers who supported her husband Emiliano Amigon after he was killed in a crash caused by an allegedly erratic driver. She questions the speed and actions of the other driver, who is in stable condition.

NEW CASTLE, Del. -- A New Castle woman is left raising her 1-year-old son alone after her husband was killed in a crash on his way to work Thursday morning.

Brenda Munoz Padilla is now searching for answers about what happened and hoping to find the strangers who stayed by her husband's side in his final moments. Police say 27-year-old Emiliano Amigon was driving a white GMC Savana van when it was involved in a crash with a red Chevrolet Sonic around 7:14 a.m. at Frenchtown Road and East Basin Road. IMAGEL Emiliano Amigon seen pictured with his family.

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The 45-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police have not yet identified that driver. Padilla said her husband had recently started his own painting business and was on his way to work that morning.

"'Do you know the owner of this phone? ' He was like, 'Unfortunately, he just got into a really bad car accident,'" Padilla recalled. "I said, 'No, he's gotta be alive. He's not dead.

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He can't die. He can't leave me and his son and his family behind. He's too young,'" she said. What historic El Niño could mean for winter in the Philadelphia region | Winter Weather Outlook"Somebody else's carelessness broke my family," she added.

Police say detectives received reports that the red Chevrolet had been driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on Routes 202 and 141 before the crash.

"Why were they speeding? Why were they going that fast for him to flip over a box truck full of tools? Do you know how heavy that is?

" she said. She also questioned whether the driver ran a red light. Video surveillance from a nearby business shows the driver speeding towards the intersection.

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"He apparently passed the red light. He didn't even wait for his light. He was too focused on getting where? What was the rush?

" she said. "What was the rush? My husband was going to work. I was hoping to get him back home at the end of the night, and he never came back," she added.

"They were there in his last minutes of life, giving him that comfort and the help that I couldn't give him," she said. "She hopes to find those people so she can thank them. Police are asking anyone who saw the red Chevrolet traveling on Routes 202 or 141 before the crash, witnessed the collision, or has dash camera or surveillance footage to contact detectives.

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