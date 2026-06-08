Widow's Dream Farm Facing Planning Battle After Transforming Fly-Tipped Wasteland

Tara Dexter turned a fly-tipped wasteland into a mini farm to cope with her partner's death, but now faces a planning battle with the council that initially supported her efforts.

A widow's dream of transforming a fly-tipped wasteland into a mini farm has turned into a planning nightmare. Tara Dexter , 57, of Yapton, West Sussex, bought a smallholding in Sidlesham to fulfill a lifelong dream with her late partner, Gary.

After his sudden death from cancer, Dexter found solace in creating a haven for wildlife and local schoolchildren on the once rubbish-strewn land. She planted hedgerows, raised beds, and even built a willow igloo for disabled children. Dexter insists the council initially approved her container and sheds but later rejected her planning application. She's now fighting to keep her 'lifesaver' farm, with the help of her solicitor and the Planning Inspectorate.

Dexter received grants from the same council to improve the land, which was once a dumping ground. She worries about her mental health and the future of her micro farm if she's forced to sell





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tara Dexter Mini Farm Fly-Tipped Wasteland Planning Battle Chichester District Council

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple TV's Best New Series of the Year: Widow's Bay Takes the Top SpotWidow's Bay, a horror-comedy-thriller from Katie Dippold, has taken the top spot on the Apple TV viewership charts, according to FlixPatrol. The series premiered on April 19 and features Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a small town whose citizens believe it's a hotbed for supernatural activity. The show has received widespread acclaim and holds a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, other popular Apple TV shows such as Margo's Got Money Troubles, Star City, and Cape Fear have received praise but have not reached the same level of success as Widow's Bay.

Read more »

She-Hulk Wears Black Widow's Forgotten First Costume at Hellfire GalaMarvel's She-Hulk debuts a new costume at the 2026 Hellfire Gala, borrowing Black Widow's original fishnet dress. The article explores how hero costumes evolve, comparing She-Hulk's fashion to other Marvel heroes' redesigns.

Read more »

Sicko dresses up as Charlie Kirk, re-enacts his murder at event hosted by his widowA protester outside a Turning Point USA event hosted by Erika Kirk dressed up as Charlie Kirk and re-enacted his death as crowds chanted, “He deserved to die.”

Read more »

Widow Faces Planning Battle Over Mini FarmA widow who transformed a fly-tipped wasteland into a mini farm may have to sell up after being dragged into a bitter planning battle with Chichester District Council.

Read more »