Widow's Bay Episode 9 Subverts Fan Theory with Hilarious Genealogy Scene

Apple TV's Widow's Bay unexpectedly reveals the true living descendant of Richard Warren in a comedic five-minute monologue delivered by Rosemary, while also featuring one of the show's funniest scenes. The penultimate episode of Season 1 balances humor and plot progression, setting up intriguing possibilities for the finale and Season 2.

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Widow's Bay Episode 9. One of the best parts about watching TV is coming up with your own theories about what will happen next, but what can make a series even more impressive is when the writers create truly original twists that flip those theories on their head.

Apple TV's new hit series, Widow's Bay, has now proven one popular fan theory completely wrong, but the way the information is revealed just so happens to play out in one of the funniest scenes on television this year. Widow's Bay' Episode 9 Features One of the Show's Funniest Scenes Episode 9 of Widow's Bay starts with a fierce storm descending upon the island.

Mayor Tom Loftis reluctantly agrees to sound the emergency siren and alert people to gather in a storm shelter underneath Town Hall for everyone's safety. It's clear by this point that the curse hasn't truly been broken, and Patricia Moyer discovers the reason why: Richard Warren actually still has one living descendant.

Wyck Crawford informs Tom that he has asked Rosemary to look at the Warren family genealogy to discover who this person might be. What transpires after that is a hilarious five-minute monologue in which Rosemary reveals the results of her research. In all the chaos of the storm, she's somehow found the time to make transparencies so she can conduct an entire presentation on an overhead projector instead of merely telling them who the descendant is.

Rosemary's gruff voice starts rattling off the entire Warren family tree, which starts way, way back in the 1600s. From there, she goes through every single member of the family, hilariously riffing on the reasons why various descendants didn't continue the line . This rundown of several centuries of Widow's Bay history is complete with side comments about two siblings marrying each other and an apparent murder mystery . Tom, Patricia, and Wyck exchange frustrated glances, increasingly dismayed by how long the story is taking but not brave enough to interrupt Rosemary during her spiel. Related Matthew Rhys' Horror Series 'Widow's Bay' Is Apple TV's Weirdest, Boldest Show Yet | Review 'Widow's Bay' premieres April 29 on Apple TV.

Posts By Emily Bernard The entire scene is incredibly funny and offers plenty of background on an important family in the lineage of Widow's Bay, but it also serves as a masterclass in comedic timing from Dickey, who turns something as small as a smoke break into a hilarious bit. Rosemary has clearly spent time on this presentation, and her colleagues are going to sit and listen to every bit of research she's uncovered.

Yet this hysterically funny scene in the penultimate episode of Widow's Bay's first season does hold significance to the story, while offering the actors involved another chance to showcase their comedic skills. One of 'Widow's Bay's Biggest Fan Theories Is Hilariously Subverted in Episode 9 Many fans previously theorized that Tom's wife, Lauren , and his son, Evan , were Warren's true descendants.

This would've explained the mysterious turn of events when Tom and Lauren tried to leave the island for her to give birth to Evan. Instead, Rosemary reveals that Warren's last living descendant is none other than their sweet, doddering, and very old co-worker, Ruth Livingston . With this surprise twist, Widow's Bay sticks to what it does best — zig when most shows would zag.

The spirit of the show is that you never know where danger is going to lurk, or what insane lengths a person will have to go through to save themselves. By choosing Ruth as the descendant, the show's writers have set up an exciting and intriguing plot point. Will Tom and Wyck actually go through with killing Ruth in order to end the curse?

Will viewers get more answers about the circumstances surrounding Tom's wife? Will anything bad happen to the residents of Widow's Bay if Ruth is out of the picture? While it's unclear whether any other fan theories about the show will end up panning out, one thing is for certain: Widow's Bay never relies on traditional opportunities for humor. What other show could take a genealogy presentation and turn it into one of the best scenes on television?

With inventive writing and spot-on performances, the horror-comedy is a must-watch, especially with the finale looming. Thanks to the confirmation that Widow's Bay has been picked up for a Season 2, this means that there'll be even more episodes to explore this cursed island, and even more chances for laughs.

Like Follow Followed Widow's Bay TV-MA Drama Mystery Comedy Horror 7 10 Release Date April 28, 2026 Network Apple TV Showrunner Katie Dippold Directors Sam Donovan, Andrew DeYoung, Hiro Murai, Ti West Cast Powered by Expand Collapse





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