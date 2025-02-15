Widespread Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

A winter weather advisory has been issued for numerous counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, prompting residents to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions.

A widespread winter weather advisory has been issued affecting multiple counties across Pennsylvania and New Jersey . \From Sunday 1:00 PM EST until Monday 6:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, and Mercer County are under the advisory.

\From Sunday 10:00 AM EST until Monday 6:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, and Kent County are also included in the advisory. \Beginning Saturday 12:00 PM EST until Saturday 10:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Somerset County, and Hunterdon County are under the advisory. Additionally, from Saturday 12:00 PM EST until Sunday 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, and Warren County will be affected





