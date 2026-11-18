A widespread outage is affecting Apple services, with thousands of users reporting problems.

- An update gone awry Tuesday at Apple followed a rash of major outages in recent days, including problems affecting the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines and Microsoft.

Apple acknowledged on its system status page that its Apple Music, App Store and AppleCare services suffered full outages and that its iCloud sign-in interface was also having issues. The technology monitoring site Downdetector.com also showed a spike in user complaints about Apple Pay.

Also read Apple, Gmail, Marriott and more services down in latest wave of widespread outages

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible. ” EN ESPAÑOL | Reportan interrupciones en los servicios de Apple Marriott International, the largest U.S. hotel operator, also had technology issues, according to users posting on Reddit. Downdetector.com also reported that Marriott was experiencing an outage.

In an emailed statement, Marriott said it has “resolved a technical issue” that affected sign-in capabilities on Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app. The company added that a company review found no sign the problem “was cybersecurity-related. ” The outages are the latest in a string of technology breakdowns. On Monday, a system outage at United Airlines lasted more than 90 minutes, forcing the carrier to delay departing flights.

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The problem at United came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop that delayed hundreds of flights and stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers across the country. Chicago-based United said there was no indication its outage was cybersecurity-related.

Also Monday, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks and the money transfer service Zelle after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. Chase said Monday the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and on Tuesday confirmed the bank’s systems were operating normally. Last week, a global Microsoft outage disrupted email and other workplace tools, plunging business chatter and everyday services into disarray worldwide.

Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted. The tech giant said there was “no indication” that malicious activity caused the disruptions, specifically noting on Friday that the outage was not related to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents.