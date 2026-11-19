South Florida faces severe disruptions due to heavy rainfall causing extensive flooding. Broward and Miami-Dade schools are closed, major highways are impassable, and critical services are affected by the storm's impact on the region's infrastructure and daily operations.

Severe weather conditions have wreaked havoc across South Florida, prompting widespread disruptions to daily life and emergency services. The primary driver of this crisis has been an unprecedented deluge of rain that has inundated major thoroughfares, residential neighborhoods, and commercial districts throughout Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

In response to the escalating danger, school authorities in Broward County have cancelled all classes and district activities for Wednesday and Thursday. Similarly, Miami-Dade public schools have shut their doors on Thursday, while some universities in the region have also announced closures to ensure student safety. Palm Beach County schools, however, remain open, highlighting the varying severity of impacts across different jurisdictions.

Also read Heavy rain causes roof collapse at South Florida synagogue amid widespread flooding

Roads Flooded With Heavy Rain

The deluge has left drivers stranded on major highways, including Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike, turning once-busy commutes into treacherous journeys through deep floodwaters. The intensity of the storm was evident in the accumulation of rainfall, with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport recording nearly ten inches of rain and Coral Gables receiving more than half a foot.

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These extreme weather events have not only affected transportation but have also led to critical infrastructure failures, including a temporary ground stop at the local airport and the suspension of visitation at Memorial Regional Hospital. Additionally, the structural integrity of some buildings has been compromised, as evidenced by the collapse of a synagogue roof under the weight of water and wind.