Widespread Flooding and Severe Weather Batter Southern U.S.

Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods across the South, while snow and sleet bring hazardous conditions to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Millions are under alerts for dangerous weather conditions.

On Saturday and into Sunday, a series of flash flood warnings were issued across parts of Kentucky , Tennessee , West Virginia, and North Carolina, as heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across the Southern United States. Rapidly rising floodwaters inundated roadways, prompting some evacuations. Meanwhile, snow and sleet brought hazardous conditions to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

As of Sunday morning, over 110 million Americans remained under alerts for dangerous flooding, strong winds, and winter weather. Throughout Saturday and Sunday, Flash Flood Warnings were issued across the affected states. More than 300,000 customers in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia experienced power outages, according to poweroutage.us. In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the heavy rainfall. He stated that the entire state was 'under significant threat from midnight to 4 a.m.' and requested an emergency disaster declaration from President Donald Trump to access federal funds for the response. Beshear also communicated with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the acting director of FEMA.Widespread flooding was reported across Kentucky, with particularly severe incidents around Panbowl Lake in Jackson. The flooding led to the evacuation of a nursing home and a hospital as a precautionary measure. The Louisville Metro Police Department deployed its river patrol and diving teams to conduct water rescues throughout the city, completing almost 30 rescues with more expected. Authorities in Simpson County, Kentucky, also reported water rescues. The highest rainfall totals were recorded along the border between Kentucky and Tennessee, ranging from 4 to 7 inches. In Tennessee, over 50 residents of a nursing home in Macon County were evacuated to higher ground as rising water levels approached. In Virginia, many residents in Richlands were advised to evacuate due to widespread flooding. Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears announced the deployment of National Guard members and soldiers to assist in the response efforts. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in 10 counties. Evacuations were underway in southern West Virginia, particularly near Spanishburg, where the Blue Stone River experienced major flooding.The storms also posed a threat of tornadoes, prompting residents to stay vigilant and monitor severe weather warnings. The tornado risk continued into Sunday morning for parts of Georgia, and warnings were expected to potentially extend eastward to the Atlantic coastline as the storms progressed. In contrast to the severe weather in the South, snow moved into parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday afternoon, with conditions deteriorating rapidly. The snow was projected to transition into sleet and rain as the weather system advanced through the Northeast into Sunday. Snowfall accumulations could reach up to a foot in central and northern New England and northern New York State. Cities like Hartford and Boston anticipated slushy accumulations of 3 to 6 inches before rain set in and compacted the snow. High wind alerts were in effect for over 86 million people across 22 states for Sunday and Monday. Gusts of up to 60 mph were possible in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through Sunday night, while gusts of up to 45 mph were anticipated in the Southeast. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Atlanta, Georgia, at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, with wind gusts recorded up to 71 mph at the city's Mercedes Benz Stadium. The cold temperatures following the snow were expected to make roads slick, further compounding the hazardous conditions





