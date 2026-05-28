Widespread Flood Warnings Across Northern Arizona Regions

Multiple flood warnings and watches have been issued for areas including the Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, and Mogollon Rim from Thursday through Friday, with varying time zones and durations. The alerts signal significant flood risks due to likely heavy rainfall or snowmelt, affecting numerous counties and plateaus. Residents should take precautions and stay informed.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple flood warning s and watches across various regions in Arizona , spanning from Thursday to Friday. These alerts cover extensive areas including the Little Colorado River Valley across Coconino, Apache, and Navajo Counties, as well as the Chuska Mountains , Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas, Chinle Valley , and the Mogollon Rim .

The warnings are timed differently based on time zones, with some areas under alert from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST on Thursday and Friday, while others follow MDT from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday. The repeated mention of these locations indicates a widespread weather event likely tied to monsoon rains, snowmelt, or a combination of both, leading to elevated water levels and flood risks.

Residents and travelers in these zones should remain vigilant, monitor local forecasts, and avoid low-lying areas near rivers and streams. Emergency services are likely on standby, and sandbagging or other protective measures may be underway in vulnerable communities. The overlapping warnings suggest a complex weather system moving across the state, with the potential for flash floods and prolonged river flooding. The National Weather Service's detailed breakdown by county and plateau highlights the need for targeted responses in each area.

As climate patterns shift, such events may become more frequent, underscoring the importance of preparedness in arid regions susceptible to sudden, heavy rainfall





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Flood Warning Arizona Little Colorado River National Weather Service Monsoon Flash Flood Mogollon Rim Chuska Mountains Navajo County Coconino County Apache County Black Mesa Chinle Valley

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Multiple Flash Flood Warnings and Watches Issued Across Arizona for Little Colorado River Valley and PlateausThe National Weather Service has issued a series of flash flood warnings and watches for parts of Arizona, focusing on the Little Colorado River Valley and adjacent highland regions. The alerts indicate periods of heightened risk from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening, with different time zones accounted for. The affected areas span multiple counties and include key geographical features such as the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, Chuska Mountains, and Chinle Valley. The warnings stress the danger of sudden flooding in narrow canyons and washes, advising the public to avoid flooded roadways and stay informed.

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