Wide Receiver Target Chooses Big Ten Program Over FSU Football

Florida State has yet to add a wide receiver to #Tribe27.

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images The Florida State Seminoles are in a tough spot on the recruiting trail as the board of targets continues to thin out. At this time, #Tribe27 has major needs at multiple positions, and the class recently lost its top commitment with four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams defecting to Wisconsin.

Florida State has yet to add a wide receiver into the fold, and that pursuit continues following a decent decision that didn't go in the Seminoles' favor. Earlier this week, three-star wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa announced his commitment to Rutgers over Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Michigan State. The rising senior pledged to the Scarlet Knights following an official visit. Mugerwa was scheduled to be in Tallahassee later this month, but that trip appears to be off the table.

He just picked up a scholarship from Florida State in late March, the same day he made it to campus to view a spring practice. During his junior season at Richland High School, Mugerwa caught 54 passes for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 36 tackles and two interceptions on defense, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Mugerwa also returned a punt for a score.

Mugerwa had three games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-7 victory against Forest Hills High School. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 503 overall prospect, the No. 64 WR, and the No. 15 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Mugerwa off the board, Florida State will turn its focus to four-star Sean Green, three-star Cam Wade, three-star Majay Thompson, and three-star Antwan Lockett. Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country. Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.





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