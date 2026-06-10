Wicomico County Officials at Odds Over Sensitive Document

A previously private dispute between Wicomico County's two highest-ranking elected officials has reached a breaking point, sparking a potential public records battle over whether the sheriff ordered the county executive to stop sending his deputies sexually explicit images.

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano and Sheriff Mike Lewis are at odds over the existence of a sensitive document. A previously private dispute between Wicomico County 's two highest-ranking elected officials has reached a breaking point, sparking a potential public records battle over whether the sheriff ordered the county executive to stop sending his deputies sexually explicit images.

The controversy stems from allegations that Giordano, both during her 2022 campaign and early into her tenure as county executive, sent nude or semi-nude photos to deputies in the sheriff's office. Sources familiar with the matter allege that in October 2024, Lewis issued a letter to the county executive demanding an end to the behavior.

However, Giordano flatly denied that such a document exists, describing the allegations as a 'horrific rumor' and a product of political malice. The conflicting accounts have prompted Spotlight on Maryland to file a formal demand for records under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA). The county has thus far withheld key documents, citing exemptions for personal privacy and records being 'investigatory.

' The county's legal response to Spotlight's public records request proves the existence of the letter. After the county initially failed to acknowledge a January request for communications involving terms such as 'nudes' and 'pornographic,' an attorney for Sinclair, Inc., the parent company of Spotlight on Maryland, issued a formal demand for documents. The county attorney has withheld the contested records, arguing their release would constitute an 'unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.

' The county executive and sheriff have had conversations about the matter, with Giordano stating that they 'have handled it quite well' and 'got over it together. ' However, when pressed, Sheriff Lewis contradicted the county executive's account, confirming the letter's existence but refusing to release it without a court order.

The letter's existence has been confirmed by the county's legal response to Spotlight's public records request, which has been withheld by the county citing exemptions for personal privacy and records being 'investigatory.

' The controversy has sparked a potential public records battle, with Spotlight on Maryland filing a formal demand for records under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA). The county's response to the request has been to withhold key documents, citing exemptions for personal privacy and records being 'investigatory.

' The county executive and sheriff have had conversations about the matter, with Giordano stating that they 'have handled it quite well' and 'got over it together. ' However, when pressed, Sheriff Lewis contradicted the county executive's account, confirming the letter's existence but refusing to release it without a court order.

The letter's existence has been confirmed by the county's legal response to Spotlight's public records request, which has been withheld by the county citing exemptions for personal privacy and records being 'investigatory.

' The controversy has sparked a potential public records battle, with Spotlight on Maryland filing a formal demand for records under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA). The county's response to the request has been to withhold key documents, citing exemptions for personal privacy and records being 'investigatory.

' The county executive and sheriff have had conversations about the matter, with Giordano stating that they 'have handled it quite well' and 'got over it together. ' However, when pressed, Sheriff Lewis contradicted the county executive's account, confirming the letter's existence but refusing to release it without a court order.

The letter's existence has been confirmed by the county's legal response to Spotlight's public records request, which has been withheld by the county citing exemptions for personal privacy and records being 'investigatory.





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Wicomico County Julie Giordano Mike Lewis Public Records Battle Sexually Explicit Images Maryland Public Information Act

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