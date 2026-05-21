Wickham Horse Fair Sparks Parking Chaos and Frustration in Hampshire Village

The annual Wickham Horse Fair has prompted a mix of reactions from locals in Wickham, Hampshire. While some have praised the event, others have expressed their frustration with the lack of consideration for parking, including near the town's graveyard and World War II memorial.

The Wickham Horse Fair has sparked parking chaos in the idyllic Hampshire village of Wickham, leaving locals furious. Hundreds of travellers descended on the village, causing roads, shops, and pubs to close for the day and creating a funfair atmosphere.

However, some residents were upset by the lack of 'respect' after travellers parked near the town's graveyard and World War II memorial, with some cars arriving on the memorial garden. Locals claim that the event lacks consideration for parking, despite being allowed to continue under a Royal Charter. The event has became smaller over the years but some locals still dispute the changes, stating that they are 'unruly' but 'embarrassing the village'.

The fair has a long history, dating back to the 13th century, and the village shuts down everything for the event, but the disruption is not the only issue raised during the fair





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Wickham Horse Fair Parking Chaos Hampshire Village Royal Charter Lack Of Respect

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Wickham Horse Fair Sparks Parking Chaos and DiscontentThe annual Wickham Horse Fair, a tradition dating back 750 years, has sparked parking chaos in the Hampshire village of Wickham. Locals have expressed their frustration with the lack of parking etiquette, with cars parked near the town's graveyard and a World War II memorial.

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Parking Chaos and Disrespect: Locals Furious Over Annual Horse FairLocals in the picturesque Hampshire village of Wickham have expressed their rage after vehicles were parked in various inappropriate places during the annual horse fair, sparking parking chaos and infringing upon the town's peace and tranquility.

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