Wickham Horse Fair Sparks Parking Chaos and Discontent

The annual Wickham Horse Fair, a tradition dating back 750 years, has sparked parking chaos in the Hampshire village of Wickham. Locals have expressed their frustration with the lack of parking etiquette, with cars parked near the town's graveyard and a World War II memorial.

The annual Wickham Horse Fair , a tradition dating back 750 years, has sparked parking chaos in the Hampshire village of Wickham. The event, which sees horses and ponies lined up along the streets alongside their owners, has brought the village to a standstill.

Roads, shops, and pubs have all closed for the day, replaced by a funfair atmosphere. However, some locals have expressed their frustration with the lack of parking etiquette, with cars parked near the town's graveyard and a World War II memorial. Nigel Prior, a resident and part of the village and district neighbourhood watch, described the situation as a 'nightmare' and expressed his disappointment with the lack of respect shown by some attendees.

He recounted an incident where a driver parked his car near the war memorial, despite being asked to move. He also mentioned that the event has seen a decline in the number of attendees over the years, but the parking issues remain a concern. The Wickham Horse Fair, with its origins dating back to the 13th century, is a significant event in the village's history, but the parking chaos has raised questions about the balance between tradition and responsible behavior





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Wickham Horse Fair Parking Chaos Wickham Hampshire Tradition Horses Ponies World War II Memorial Graveyard Local Residents Nigel Prior

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