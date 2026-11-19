Prepare for holiday guests with this cost-effective Wickes bathroom renovation guide. Learn how to replace toilet seats, fix sealant, and repaint walls for under £100.

Homeowners across the UK are turning their attention to bathroom renovations as the Christmas holiday season approaches. With the festive calendar already in full swing, the focus is shifting from party planning to ensuring guest accommodation is presentable. A dirty or outdated bathroom can dampen the holiday spirit, but a quick update at Wickes can solve this problem without straining the budget.

Replace Old Toilet Seats Easily

The Croydex Flexi-Fix Hartley Moulded Wood Soft Close Quick Release Toilet Seat costs £39 and offers an immediate upgrade to worn fixtures. Toilet seats endure heavy daily use, making them prone to cracks, chips, and loose hinges that become obvious to overnight visitors. Measuring the length and width of the existing seat and noting its shape is the first step toward a successful replacement.

Also read Relax, refresh, recharge: 2026 wellness gifts for friends and loved ones

Removing the old seat involves popping off the plastic caps, lifting the seat from the bolts, and loosening the screws to detach it completely. Installing the new unit requires inserting rubber plugs into the toilet holes, placing the fixings on top, and tightening the bolts firmly by hand. This simple procedure takes minimal time and results in a hygienic, modern-looking fixture that is ready for guests.

Refresh Bath and Shower Sealant

Unibond Kitchen & Bathroom Anti-Mould Sealant Cartridge, 280ml, is available for £10 at Wickes to address mould and mildew around baths and showers. Sealant should be refreshed every one to two years to prevent leaks and maintain a pristine white appearance that impresses visitors. Scraping away the old sealant with a specialist tool or knife is the initial phase of this restoration process.

Advertisement

Applying a sealant remover can make the cleaning process easier, and filling the bath with water helps mimic the weight of use to prevent future cracking. Cleaning and drying the area thoroughly ensures the new sealant adheres properly, while masking tape along the bath and wall lines ensures a neat application.

Using a Heavy Duty Foil & Cartridge Gun, which costs £8, allows for precise application between the tape lines. Smoothing the sealant with a tool or a damp finger creates a professional finish, and removing the tape before the product dries completes this essential maintenance task.

Repaint Walls for a New Look

Crown Easyclean Mid Sheen Emulsion Bathroom Paint in Midnight Navy costs £27 for 2.5L and provides a durable, fresh coat for bathroom walls. Trending colors for the upcoming year include blue, turquoise, olive greens, soft terracotta, and warm clay tones. Painting is one of the easiest jobs in a small bathroom space, offering a high impact for low cost.

Preparation is key to a flawless finish, starting with cleaning the walls using sugar soap to remove grease and grime. Filling any cracks and applying a suitable primer or undercoat helps the paint adhere better and lasts longer in humid environments.

Advertisement

Taping around edges and sockets protects them from accidental paint splatters, while dust sheets on the floor prevent messes. Applying color with a brush for the edges and a roller in W-shaped motions ensures even coverage, followed by a second coat for depth and durability.

Essential Decorator Supplies at Wickes

Beyond the main projects, Wickes stocks essential tools to ensure a professional finish for any home improvement task. The UniBond Sealant Finishing Tool is available for £4.05, helping to create smooth, rounded joints in sealant applications.

Wickes Multi-Surface Cream Masking Tape in 48mm x 50m rolls costs £3.50, providing reliable edges for painting. A Pack of 10 Wickes Sanding Block & Paper Assorted Sheets is priced at £5, aiding in surface preparation. The Wickes Painting & Decorating Set, containing 20 pieces, is offered for £25, covering all basic brush and roller needs.

Additional supplies include Decorators Reusable Paint Stirrers for £1.50, Heavy Duty Cotton Dust Sheets in packs of 3 for £33, and Wickes Rugged Tape Measures for £5. Blackrock Dextra Touch Disposable Nitrile Gloves in packs of 100 cost £12, while the Wickes Precision Reversible 8 Piece Screwdriver Set is priced at £15.