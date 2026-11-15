'Wicker' Star Alexander Skarsgård Talks Stepping Into The Suit

'Wicker' star Alexander Skarsgård unpacks how the script drew him to the project and how he developed his character in the romantasy film.

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From left: Sarah Rubano, Joe Dunckley, Alexander Skarsgård, Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer at Deadline's Contenders Los Angeles eventThe script — and actress Olivia Colman’s attachment to the project – was the ultimate draw for star Alexander Skarsgård to undergo quite a transformation into the straw-plaited husband of Ursula Wills’ short story-based filmDeadline Studio At Contenders Film 2026: Mahershala Ali, Penélope Cruz, John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Farrelly & More “From the first page, I was just immersed in this fantasy, in this fable, in this saga, and I thought it was so funny and romantic and sexy and irreverent with a lot of interesting social commentary on patriarchy and the institution of marriage and jealousy in society and that hierarchy that we that we have in our society and how hard it is to break that,” Skarsgård said Saturday during the panel for the film at Deadline Contenders Film Los Angeles event.

“But I thought these guys had done it so beautifully, where it never felt too preachy or annoying. ‘Oh, this is the message of the movie. ’ It was that was so subtly inserted into the story. At no point was it not entertaining and sweet and funny and crazy.

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”star admitted that there were moments he cracked up laughing with Colman, who ultimately was “anti-fuss,” according to co-director Fischer.

“They surgically removed those from the edit,” he said. “I’m also wearing a mask. You have no idea what’s happening underneath. ”‘Wicker’ Review: Olivia Colman And Peter Dinklage Turn Alexander Skarsgård Into A Sexy Basket Case In Comic Fable That’s Pure Delight “We wanted a bit of a journey and evolution for the character, so that stepping into the suit for the first time helped with the finding the physicality of it.

We wanted a certain rigidity and stiffness to the character and also the quality of his voice was something we talked a lot about,” Skarsgård said.

“Basically, as he’s coming into his own, he’s he gets a bit more —I wouldn’t say nimble, but dialed down the rigidity, and there’s a bit more fluency to the cadence to the way he speaks. ” Check back Monday for the full video of the panel, which also included writer-directors Fischer and Wilson and makeup-effects artist and character designerJohnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Looking For Spirited $20M+ U.S. Start