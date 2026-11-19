'Now I know what 'wicker nipples' is in Polish,' Lol Crawley quipped at Camerimage about the film that stars Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard.

stars in directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer’s romantic fantasy as a lonely woman who commissions a basket weaver to create a husband ('Sentimental Value' Casting Guru Recalls Meta Stellan Skarsgard and Elle Fanning Experience “It’s my fourth time back at the festival and having the honor of screening a film in competition, so thank you so much to Camerimage,” Crawley said from the stage about the festival that honorsCrawley went on to recount the movie’s unlikely path from the festival circuit to internet obsession: “The film premiered at Sundance in January of this year, and since the trailer came out and thanks to all the love on social media, it’s just kind of snowballed.

It’s gone from its premiere to wicker nipples being available and cardboard cutouts of Alex in all his fine wicker glory. ”released it theatrically on Oct. 23. With the makings of a sleeper hit, the film has grossed $23.7 million domestically and an additional $13.4 million internationally through Tuesday. In, critic Richard Lawson noted its “winning mix of irreverence and compassion.

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” The cinematographer acknowledged that the project, notable for its comedic moments, has a bit of a different tone than his previous work. Crawley won Camerimage’s coveted Golden Frog in 2024 for lensing.

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