Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård star in Wicker now available digitally. The Sundance-premiered folk horror drama hits home video platforms.

Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård star in Wicker, a unique folk horror adaptation now available on digital platforms. The film officially launched on digital and Video On Demand services on November 24, 2026. Black Bear Pictures handled the distribution across both the United States and the United Kingdom markets.

Folk Horror Adaptation Plot Details

The narrative centers on an ostracized Fisherwoman who seeks companionship through unconventional means. She commissions a husband from the local Basket Weaver, resulting in a creation made entirely from woven wicker materials. This unnatural union triggers jealousy and chaos within her conservative seaside village setting.

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Wicker adapts the short story The Wicker Husband written by Ursula Wills-Jones. The source material provides the foundational mythos for this dark romantic tale. The adaptation translates the literary fable into a cinematic experience that blends charm with unsettling horror elements.

Box Office and Critical Reception

The film achieved significant commercial success during its theatrical run. It earned $40.3 million worldwide against a production budget of $10 million. Domestic theaters contributed $24.4 million while international territories added $15.9 million to the total gross.

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Critics responded positively to the adaptation. 94 percent of 196 critics gave the film favorable reviews. The aggregate rating sits at 7.6 out of 10. Review consensus describes the movie as a charming fable that balances naughty and nice themes effectively.

Further validation comes from audience polling data. Audiences surveyed by PostTrak awarded the film a 92 percent positive score. The Metacritic platform assigned a score of 70 out of 100 based on opinions from 39 critics.

Production and Release Timeline

Principal photography wrapped in Budapest by September 2025. This production phase set the stage for the subsequent festival and theatrical releases. The project required specialized visual effects to bring the central character to life.

Wētā Workshop in New Zealand created the prosthetics used to transform Alexander Skarsgård into the Wicker Husband. These practical effects added texture and realism to the supernatural protagonist. Anna Meredith composed the original score for the film.

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Cast and Awards Recognition

Anna Meredith received a Hollywood Music in Media Awards nomination for Best Original Score. The ensemble cast features Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Additional performances come from Marli Siu and Richard E. Grant.

The release schedule began with a premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026. This festival debut generated initial buzz among critics and industry professionals. The film subsequently opened in United States theaters on October 23, 2026.

United Kingdom audiences gained access to the film on October 30, 2026. Roadshow Films handled the Australian release on November 5, 2026. The digital availability on November 24, 2026, expands access for global viewers who missed the theatrical window.