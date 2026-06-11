The upcoming Netflix release of Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the musical movie adaptation of the Wicked series, is set to be released in late July. The movie is expected to be a major hit on the platform due to its alignment with successful categories and the popularity of the Wicked franchise.

Wicked: For Good 's Netflix release is now on the near horizon - and coming far sooner than many may have predicted would be the case for the fantasy film.

The Wicked movies garnered a major reaction both in 2024 and 2025 with the duology's respective releases, which obtained a fair box office gross and largely solid review scores to match. As such, the matter of where and when the movies would be available on streaming service has naturally been a key one, with the original Wicked becoming available on streaming in 2025 in order to further build hype for the then-impending Wicked: For Good.

While Wicked: For Good's streaming debut came in March 2026 on Peacock, its impending Netflix arrival is sure to draw in a huge swath of views, and further bolster the film's overall popularity. Interestingly, Wicked: For Good's upcoming Netflix release is still set to be relatively close to the film's prior theatrical debut - especially given it's not been uncommon for movies to hit Netflix years after they first hit cinemas, rather than a matter of months after.

As such, the timeline for Wicked: For Good going from theaters to Netflix may come as a surprise for even some who pay attention to the usual pipeline between the two. Wicked: For Good's Netflix Release Is Only Weeks Away A considerable number of major movie and show releases are set to be added to Netflix's roster in the next month, with Wicked: For Good being one of the biggest to arrive during this time - which is impressive to note, given Netflix's July movie roster also includes the likes of the third Enola Holmes movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Gone Girl.

Though the vast majority of July's new Netflix additions will be arriving on the first of the month, Wicked: For Good's Netflix debut will come a little bit later, with the movie instead becoming available on Netflix on July 20 (as per What's On Netflix), making the second chapter of the musical movie adaptation of the Wicked series more accessible for audiences than ever. x Your browser does not support the video tag.

This means Wicked: For Good will be arriving on Netflix less than a year after its theatrical debut back in November 2025 - which will likely benefit its impending streaming numbers, since the film is still new enough to have extra appeal on the platform for those who missed the movie in cinemas, but is releasing late enough that those who saw For Good on its debut may wish to rewatch it on Netflix now it's later down the line. Netflix's Current Streaming Charts Bode Seriously Well For Wicked: For Good Interestingly, Wicked: For Good already seems set for something of a grand slam when it arrives on Netflix within the next few weeks.

Altogether, the movie sequel aligns itself with a range of categories that have proven themselves to be major hits on the platform time and time again, and For Good seems as though it will be no different for the streaming service. With musical fantasy movie KPop Demon Hunters currently being the most-watched film of all time on Netflix, there's a clear precedent for fellow musical fantasy Wicked: For Good to be successful here as well - particularly given Netflix has already capitalized on Wicked star Ariana Grande's considerable fanbase before, as evidenced by the Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You Netflix documentary.

With all of this in mind, it's easy to see how Wicked: For Good seems destined to be a heavy-hitter on Netflix after it arrives in late July. However, only time will tell what specific results will be garnered by the 2025 movie, and how it will fare compared to all the other releases that have had majorly successful streaming runs on Netflix throughout the course of 2026 thus far





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Wicked: For Good Netflix Release Musical Fantasy Movie Ariana Grande Excuse Me I Love You Kpop Demon Hunters Successful Categories On Netflix Wicked Franchise

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