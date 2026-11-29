Ryan and Jerrica Selenke of Wichita, Kansas, finalized the adoption of their biological three-year-old son Bear, keeping him with sisters Iris and Lotus in time for the holidays.

The Selenke family of Wichita, Kansas, has successfully completed the adoption of a baby boy named Bear, ensuring that the three biological siblings remain together during the holiday season. Ryan and Jerrica Selenke, who have been licensed foster parents for several years, officially welcomed their eleven-month-old son into their permanent home. This final step solidifies their growing family unit just in time for Thanksgiving, bringing a sense of stability and completeness to their household.

Adoption Process And Family Growth

The Selenkes initially welcomed five-year-old Iris and four-year-old Lotus, their biological sisters, into their home a short time ago. Their decision to adopt these two young girls was driven by a desire to provide love and security to children in need. The process of opening their home and hearts to foster care has been a significant journey for the couple, who view their role as guardians as a direct response to a higher calling.

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Jerrica Selenke described the experience of adopting a child from the foster care system as a powerful way to simultaneously help a vulnerable child while expanding their own family structure. She emphasized that many children and teenagers in the foster care system are actively waiting for lasting connections and stability. The Selenkes believe that providing this foundation is essential for children to thrive emotionally and socially.

The couple has always viewed their path through foster care as part of a divine plan. They stated that God guided them to first adopt Iris and Lotus, which naturally led to the arrival of their baby brother, Bear. This sequential approach allowed them to prepare for the needs of the entire sibling group, ensuring that the bond between the children remained unbroken. Their obedience to what they felt was a spiritual call resulted in the most life-giving decision of their lives.

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Stakeholder Perspectives And Challenges

Ryan Selenke openly discussed the difficulties of the adoption process, admitting that welcoming Bear was easily the hardest thing he and his wife have ever accomplished. Despite the challenges, he maintained that the experience has been incredibly rewarding and serves as a primary motivation for them to continue supporting other children in need. The emotional weight of the journey is balanced by the joy of seeing the children grow and thrive within a secure environment.

The biological parents of Iris, Lotus, and Bear are described as loving individuals who were unfortunately too young to provide adequate care at the time. The Selenkes have maintained a respectful perspective on the biological family, acknowledging their love for the children while recognizing the necessity of the adoption. This nuanced view helps the family navigate complex relationships while prioritizing the best interests of the children involved.

When the Selenkes initially brought Bear home, he was only three days old. Bringing home a newborn alongside two young sisters required significant adjustment and preparation. Now that the legal proceedings are complete, Ryan noted that Thanksgiving feels more secure. The presence of the complete sibling group creates a sense of wholeness that had been missing prior to the finalization of the adoption.

Impact On Community And Future Goals

The Selenkes are now a family of eight, including their own biological children and the three adopted siblings. Their expanded household reflects a commitment to nurturing a diverse and loving family environment. By sharing their story, they hope to inspire others in the Wichita area and beyond to consider fostering or adopting children from the care system. Their goal is to encourage more adults to provide the love and security that so many children are waiting for.

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Adopt US Kids, an organization supporting foster care adoptions, has highlighted the critical need for stable homes for children and teens. The Selenkes' experience aligns with the broader mission of finding permanent families for those in the system. Their journey from foster care to final adoption serves as a practical example of how licensed foster parents can transition into adoptive parents, preserving sibling bonds that are often at risk of being separated.

The story of Iris, Lotus, and Bear offers a compelling narrative about the resilience of family bonds and the power of intentional parenting. As the family settles into their new permanent status, they remain dedicated to supporting the well-being of their children. Their hope is that their experience will motivate others to say yes to fostering, thereby creating more opportunities for children to find lasting homes and connections.