The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has introduced a biological sex attestation form to comply with Initiative 638, which restricts girls' high school sports to biologically female students. The new rule requires medical verification and sets a December 3 deadline for current athletes, prompting legal challenges from some students.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has released a new sex verification form ahead of Initiative 638 taking effect Dec. 3. The voter-approved law restricts girls' school sports to biologically female students and requires verification from a medical professional.

The WIAA says it will comply with state law, and athletes already competing on winter sports teams must meet the Dec. 3 deadline. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has released a new form for students who participate in girls’ high school sports as it prepares to implement Washington voters approved the measure earlier this month. It limits participation in girls’ interscholastic athletics to students who are biologically female.

Also read Washington I-638 Girls' Sports Law Takes Effect Dec. 3

The one-page biological sex attestation form asks a medical professional to indicate whether a student is biologically male or female and provide their medical credentials. The Dec. 3 deadline applies to athletes already on winter teams, including those competing in wrestling, basketball, flag football, bowling, gymnastics and competitive cheer. The WIAA declined to comment on legal challenges to the initiative. The association said it takes no political position on the measure and will not challenge its implementation.

Advertisement

It said it must follow state law. Following the passage of Initiative 638, a group of Washington high school girls are now calling on the courts to overturn the controversial measure. The Source: