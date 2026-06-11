WIAA High School Football Playoffs Reach Quarterfinal Stage with Key Rematches

Wisconsin high school football enters the WIAA quarterfinals with thirTeen Milwaukee-area teams remaining,featuring critical rematches between Arrowhead and Sussex Hamilton as well as Racine Case and Muskego.

State Quarterfinal Matchups Define WIAA Playoffs

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football playoffs have reached the crucial quarterfinal stage,narrowing the field to just thirteen Milwaukee-area teams remaining in contention. as the season progresses toward the championship game at Camp Randall Stadium, the intensity has escalated with several high-stakes rematches and top-seeded clashes defining the weekend schedule. All quarterfinal kickoffs are scheduled for Friday, November sixth, providing a full night of reside coverage and intense athletic competition across multiple divisions. The dwindling number of teams highlights the exclusivity of reaching this final four stage, where only four or possibly nine teams will advance depending on the outcome of these critical matchups.

One of the most anticipated games features a Division One rematch between Arrowhead and Sussex Hamilton, the defending state champions. This encounter echoes a dramatic previous postseason meeting where Arrowhead overcame an early twenty-one to zero deficit to keep thier title hopes alive. This year, the dynamic may shift significantly due to defensive prowess. Hamilton has doubled its sack total from the previous season to thirty-nine,driven by senior Ryan Dahms who leads the team with ten point five sacks. Other key defensive contributors include Devin Eberhardy, Timmy Tobolic, and Logan Tetzlaff, who have consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks. Arrowhead plans to counter this aggressive pass rush by leaning heavily on their ground game, utilizing running backs Jebari Craig and Devin Nettles to control the clock and limit offensive possessions for the Chargers.

Also read Will the Glenville High School football team play in the OHSAA football playoffs?

In another Division One spotlight, Racine Case faces Muskego in a battle that carries significant historical weight. Muskego, under first-year coach Ryan Lucchesi, aims to uphold a tradition of five consecutive quarterfinal appearances dating back to the shortened twenty twenty season. They recently swept a previous playoff meeting with Case by a score of thirty-four to six. Case, however, returns with a revitalized defense that has held opponents to two touchdowns or fewer in all but two of their ten games, including six shutouts. The Eagles must execute efficiently to avoid repeating their past struggles, particularly in protecting the football and establishing a running game against Muskego, who utilizes a deep rotation of up to six ball carriers to overwhelm defenses. Success for Case will depend on minimizing turnovers and generating consistent yardage on the ground.

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The Division Three action promises equally fierce competition, highlighted by the clash between New Berlin Eisenhower and Pewaukee. These teams recently met in a lopsided forty-one to eight victory for Pewaukee,a game that helped secure their Parkland Conference title. The Lions, led by standout player Max Nemoir who recorded one hundred and fifty-seven all-purpose yards in their second-round win over Reedsburg, face a formidable task. Pewaukee boasts a dominant rushing attack that has accumulated over three thousand one hundred yards and fifty touchdowns this season. Anchored by NCAA Division I recruits Cade Reikowski and Jack Tabbert in the trenches, the Pirates rely on backs Colton Wall and Benji Weis to exploit defensive gaps. Eisenhower must improve their dash defense significantly to contain a group that averaged ten yards per carry in their previous encounter.

Also in Division Three, Catholic Memorial travels to face Whitefish Bay,seeking to replicate an upset after knoCking off a top-seeded opponent in the previous round. Whitefish Bay,known for their resilience after reaching the state semifinals as an eighth seed last year,survived a close fourteen to seven victory over Wisconsin Lutheran. Both teams are traditionally run-first offenses but possess dangerous perimeter weapons. Catholic Memorial features Dustin Roach, who has recorded twenty-six receptions for four hundred and fifty-two yards and five touchdowns, while Whitefish Bay counters with Mace Miskel, who has twenty-six receptions for five hundred and thirty-eight yards and eight touchdowns. The game will likely hinge on execution, as both teams seek to avoid turnovers and maximize their playmaking abilities in a tightly contested defensive battle. Additional notable matchups include Union Grove facing West Bend West and New Richmond hosting Brookfield Central, ensuring a full slate of exciting playoff football across the region.