Wi-Fi 8 is an attempt to fix the biggest problem with wireless internet

Looking beyond adding more speed, Wi-Fi 8 hopes to address the current reliability and signal stability issues with Wi-Fi 7.

Sometimes, better doesn't mean faster. With Wi-Fi 7 realistically capping out at about 23 Gbps , speed is more than covered in the current generation.

At this point, the biggest concern is reliability. Released in 2024, Wi-Fi 7 has been known to suffer from pain points like poor stability, weak wall penetration, and relatively short range. Wi-Fi 8, which is still in development, is designed to address the considerable reliability issues plaguing the internet today.

Also read Trump’s Humiliating Sex-Mad CEO Scandal Explodes

Final approval is expected in 2028, although companies like ASUS and TP-Link wasted no timeMost home internet plans offer speeds of a few hundred megabits per second, which older Wi-Fi 6 routers should handle with ease. For faster speeds, like a 2 Gbps fiber connection, Wi-Fi 7 can largely keep up . Wi-Fi 8 shifts the focus to stability, aiming to plug the holes that lead to shaky connections.

It's being designed to fix common issues, like a weak signal in one part of the house, an apartment building with 20 networks competing for airtime or a clunky mesh handoff when walking between rooms. The underlying standard, 802.11bn, is nicknamed"Ultra High Reliability," accentuating its focus on consistency and stability.

Advertisement

Wi-Fi 8 should achieve 25 percent better throughput for weak signals, 25 percent fewer dropped packets and 25 percent lower latency at the shakiest moments. The main way it gets there relates to how access points work together. Today's routers share channels by taking turns, and not always in the most efficient manner. Wi-Fi 8 refines that by letting compatible access points coordinate when each one transmits.

That will make the most sense withAlthough you can buy an ASUS gaming router or mesh system built on Wi-Fi 8 today, with a TP-Link model coming soon in some regions, they won't make much difference yet. For the upgrades to show themselves, both the router and the device on the other end need to support it as well. So buying one now is more about investing in the future than some mythical immediate payoff.

And since these first devices are built on a draft spec, there's no guarantee they'll support everything in the final version. Eventually, Wi-Fi 8 should be worthwhile, especially if you live in a congested building or use a mesh network. Just be prepared to wait a year or two before you reap the benefits.

For now, Wi-Fi 7 is still a perfectly reasonable choice for a new router. And if yours isn't positioned ideally,