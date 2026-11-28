Quiet or unclear tablet audio could have a simple fix. Check your case, speaker grilles and sound settings before considering a repair or a replacement tablet.

Before you consider a repair or replacement, a few simple checks of your tablet’s case, speakers and sound settings could help improve the audio. If you sit down to watch a video on your tablet and you are struggling to hear the audio track, the problem might not be the speakers themselves but something blocking them.

A case may be covering the openings, or dirt and debris may be obstructing them. An obstruction can easily leave the audio sounding muffled, as if the tablet were underwater. You might think that the problem could be with the speakers themselves; perhaps they started sounding quieter after an update, or they just don't function as well as they used to.

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But before you go out and buy an entirely new tablet, check for blocked speaker openings, see whether they need gentle cleaning and review your software and sound settings. These checks can help you improve the audio without paying for a repair or replacement. Apple lists removing the case and screen protector as a first step on the way to fixing sound issues with the iPad, because it rules them out before you assume the speaker is the problem.