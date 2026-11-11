Why your plastic trash bags are sending tons of good local recycling straight to the landfill

Plastic trash bags and food residue are jamming local recycling facilities, forcing haulers to send perfectly good materials straight to the landfill.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: A metals recycling plant stands in Brooklyn on May 03, 2021 in New York City. Businesses in the building, service, hospitality and retail sectors are seeing solid growth as the U.S. economy surges out of the Covid-19 slo Nearly half of all collected recycling is lost to contamination or improper disposal, with public spaces and multi-family housing seeing the highest rates of failure.

Plastic trash bags are the leading cause of recycling rejection, acting as"tanglers" that wrap around sorting machinery and force facilities to shut down. Waste haulers are increasingly tacking on contamination penalties that can exceed $100 per ton when entire loads have to be redirected to landfills. Even when people try to do the right thing, nearly half of all recyclable material never makes it through the sorting process, resulting in steep financial penalties and more trash in local landfills.

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, large portions of recyclable material are lost to contamination. While high-density environments like apartment buildings see an estimated 43% of their material ruined by improper disposal, municipal public spaces and stadiums also universally struggle, with contamination rates hovering between 30% and 50%. , cities and sorting facilities consistently rank plastic bags among their top five most problematic contaminants.

Because people naturally collect their recycling in bags to carry it out to the bin, entire tied bundles are tossed into dumpsters. Material recovery facilities do not have the time or safety clearance to rip open sealed trash bags on a fast-moving conveyor belt. Workers simply treat the entire bag as household trash and send it to a landfill. When loose plastic bags do enter the sorting stream, they act as "tanglers.

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" They wrap around the gears and screens of sorting machines, forcing facilities to shut down multiple times a day to manually cut the plastic out. Workers remove non-recyclable materials at Waste Management's Philadelphia Material Recovery Facility Wednesday.1/25/2017 Recycling Waste Management Philadelphia MRF Photo by Lauren A. Little Waste haulers rarely cancel contracts over high contamination. Instead, they use it to generate additional revenue through steep penalties. Commercial waste contracts—which cover everything from apartment complexes and corporate campuses to public venues—heavily favor the hauler.

If a location continuously recycles improperly, haulers will often refuse pickup, placing a bright sticker on the bin until maintenance staff manually digs out the trash. Haulers also automatically tack on fines, often ranging from $50 to over $100 per ton of contaminated waste, directly onto monthly invoices. This article was written using information from The Recycling Partnership's State of Recycling report, Sims Municipal Recycling, and Newman Paperboard.