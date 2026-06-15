Why Your LG TV Might Turn On by Itself and How to Fix It

If your LG TV keeps turning on unexpectedly, especially at night, it's likely not paranormal activity. This article explains common causes such as HDMI Simplink and power timers, and provides step-by-step instructions on how to adjust your TV settings to prevent random power-ons.

In the middle of the night, your LG TV might suddenly turn on, which, depending on whether you're awake, can give you a bit of a scare.

Thankfully, there are no ghosts that are taking possession of your TV remote; instead, there are more plausible, proven factors that can turn your TV on unprompted. The two main factors are usually due to specific timers not being set properly on the TV, while the other can be caused by external devices plugged into it.

External devices that behave like remotes, such as the LG ThinQ app on your mobile device or even another universal remote controller app that, can be used as another means to turn on the TV — though if you are fully asleep and not browsing your phone, this likely wouldn't be the case. Moreover, smart Home integration with Google or Alexa can also turn your LG TV on with .

Still, again, if you are not in the room or are sleeping , that should be a rarer occurrence. , which LG brands as Simplink. Simplink is a built-in feature for HDMI connections that creates a unified system.

While having a unified system sounds good on paper, it can also mean that if a device turns on while connected via HDMI , it may accidentally power on the TV at the same time. The good news is that if your TV is randomly turning on or waking up due to power timers and Simplink, you can adjust your settings to fix it.

For the Simplink issue:From there, find Connections or General and select it. The next option depends mostly on the WebOS version you are running; newer versions from 2020 onward will show Devices or Device Connection Settings, while earlier versions will skip straight to the HDMI/Simplink section. Once you are in the HDMI Settings or Device Connection Settings menu:To fix the issue of the TV turning on randomly, set it to Off.

And if you find that this doesn't fix the TV powering on at unpredictable times, consider checking the power timers set on your TV. Aside from timers that usually designate a time to turn off completely, it can also be programmed to turn on at that specified time. To check:Go to General. Select System . Recommended





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LG TV TV Turns On By Itself Simplink HDMI-CEC Power Timer Troubleshooting

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