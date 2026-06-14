Why Your AirPods Case Flashes Green and How to Fix It

Learn why your AirPods case shows a flashing green light and discover simple solutions including cleaning, resetting, and updating firmware.

The Apple AirPods are iconic for their sleek white design, stemmed buds, and pocketable charging case . One subtle feature is the LED indicator on the case, which flashes various colors to show charge and connectivity status.

If you see a flashing green light, it means the case cannot detect one or both AirPods. This does not signal permanent failure; often, simple maintenance resolves the issue.

First, dirty charging contacts can cause the green flash. Over time, lint, skin oils, and earwax accumulate on the metal connectors inside the case. Clean them with a lint-free cloth, then use a swab dampened with isopropyl alcohol to remove residue. Let everything dry for a minute before reinserting the AirPods.

This often stops the flashing. If cleaning fails, a reset may be needed. Open Settings >Bluetooth on your iPhone, tap the i next to your AirPods, and select Forget This Device.

Then open the case lid and long-press the setup button on the back for 15 seconds until the light flashes amber then white. Follow on-screen instructions to reconnect. For newer AirPods with a front button, double-tap the front while the light is on, then again when it turns white, and once more when it blinks faster. When the light turns amber then white, the reset is complete.

Outdated firmware can also cause issues. AirPods auto-update when connected to an iOS device, but you can force an update by placing both buds in the case, closing the lid, and connecting a charger. Ensure your iPhone has internet access. Check firmware version in Bluetooth settings; if outdated, the update should happen within minutes.

If the green light persists after cleaning, resetting, and updating, one bud may be damaged. You may be eligible for a replacement under warranty or AppleCare+. Contact Apple support for a single-bud replacement, which costs about $70. If you are out of warranty, consider buying new AirPods, as sale prices can make the AirPods 4 only $20-$30 more than a replacement bud





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