Why you shouldn't wait until 2027 to deal with your credit card debt

Thinking of waiting until 2027 to tackle your high-rate credit card debt? Here's why that could be a costly mistake.

If you're suffering under the burden of growing credit card debt, you're not alone. Credit card debt balances rose by $21 billion just in the second quarter of 2026, contributing to a total of $1.26 trillion in debt owed by borrowers.

And withhigher than they've been in multiple years and the costs of everyday expenses and gasoline surging, it's easy to see why even disciplined spenders now find themselves saddled with expensive debt. Fortunately, there are multiple ways in which you can tackle your debt, ranging from DIY strategies like the debt snowball or avalanche method to more potent ones like debt management, credit counseling, or even a.

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Tackling these issues now, however, is paramount, as waiting until 2027 could prove to be a costly mistake. And it's easily avoidable with so many solutions available. If you're tempted to wait to act, however, it may help to know why you shouldn't. Below, we'll break down three reasons worth knowing in the final weeks of 2026.

While it may be tempting to make dealing with your credit card debt your resolution for the new year, many would find it better and less costly to start the process now, instead. Here's why: Credit card debt isn't something you should wait until the end of the billing cycle to deal with. And making just the minimum payments often isn't the best approach, either.

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That's because credit card debt compounds each day, causing even manageable debt loads to quickly become uncontrollable without help. Making extra payments toward your debt now, however, could help, as could exploring the assistance of a credit counselor or a debt management program. These won't be overnight fixes, but they can help you come up with a plan that works for you and that you can effectively start implementing now, without having to deal with it from scratch in January.

Credit card interest rates are driven by a series of factors, of which the Federal Reserve's rate policy is an important one. While the Fed doesn't have the individual power to drive rates up and down, it can impact their direction. And withfor the central bank's final meeting of the year on December 9, rates here could soon rise even higher, making an already difficult problem worse.

Depending on the credit card company in question, this rate hike could even take place before the formal rate hike is issued, as many won't wait for that formality to adjust borrower rates. While this scenario won't have a dramatic impact on your debt balances, it won't help them, either, underscoring the importance of taking prompt but strategic steps now.compared to the year before and if that pattern repeats itself this year, you're likely to grow your debt even further in the final weeks of the year, even if you start exploring ways to rein it in now.

Understanding the timely, pressing financial needs many will encounter this time of year, it can't hurt to come up with a plan now, even if you're not quite ready to implement it until January. This will allow you to start making real progress in the new year versus spending the first month or so simply doing your research and speaking to debt relief companies. Not every credit card user needs debt relief.

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But in the uneven economic climate many find themselves in now, it won't hurt to pursue, especially if waiting until 2027 leads to more adverse conditions. Take the time, then, to both diligently review your debt relief options and the companies that can potentially assist you. Not every company is created equally, so it's worth spending the time to examine your best resolutions and the companies behind them.

By doing so, you'll be one step closer to regaining your financial independence.