It definitely dulls the flavor.

The biggest debate among coffee lovers is how to store it. Does coffee do better in the pantry or fridge? Many people swear that storing coffee in the refrigerator makes it last much longer.

The logic is that cold temperatures protect food and slow down spoilage. If you’re Team Fridge, you’ve been storing your coffee grounds and whole beans the wrong way. Keep reading to learn how the fridge ruins your coffee and how to properly store it for a rich, invigorating brew every time.or grounds in the fridge. Roasted coffee is highly porous.

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Moisture condenses inside the container each time you take it from the cold to room temperature and open it. This moisture absorption gives it a dull, flat flavor. Coffee also acts as a natural sponge for airborne smells, easily absorbing odors from surrounding foods. You might taste those foods in your cup, or at the very least experience an off-flavor.