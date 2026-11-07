Why you should never put your PlayStation 5 on a carpeted floor

Like most electronics, the PlayStation 5 needs to stay cool to play games. Putting it on a carpet is a bad idea, so here's the best ways to store one.

Your PS5 needs a better home than a carpet, and you should keep the vents clear, wherever it ends up. , it references avoiding long-fiber carpet only.

However, there are three different PS5s in play, which include the Slim, the PS5 Pro and the original model. The original has no vents on its vertical base, while the Slim and the Pro have small vents on the vertical base and come with little rail stands for horizontal placement. With that knowledge, it's reasonable to assume a Slim and Pro can sit horizontally on carpet, and a first-gen PS5 with its base is fine vertically.

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But with Sony's basic, innocuous statement to go on, there are no distinguishing suggestions for each. To be clear, you shouldn't place any PS5s on a short-pile or long-pile carpet, because the issue is what's hiding there. Even if you clean it regularly, carpet is a super magnet for every spore, dead skin flake, dust mote, virus and bacteria you can imagine.

It's a cornucopia of tiny terror frenzies that, if viewed under a microscope, would have you ripping your carpet out the same day. And you're placing your vent ports within 1 or 2 inches of it. Besides, putting any console on the floor is practically begging for it to get stepped on or kicked. Long-pile carpets hide things like Lego bricks, gleefully awaiting the approach of bare feet.

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Step on one of those and you're falling on your PS5 before you know what bit the bottom of your foot. Horizontal is better on a short-pile carpet, but again, those vents are awfully close to an around-the-clock collection of microscopic horrors.

If your PS5, regardless of model, has been on carpeted flooring for a while, it's time to make a change and do aA small table or an open TV stand is a much better accommodation for a PS5, so long as the console has plenty of room around it. Sony recommends a minimum of 4 inches around each side of the PS5. Jamming it into a cubby hole like a book won't cut it.

If that's your only option, you're better off finding a small stand rather than putting it back on the carpet. The vents need to breathe, and the optimal environment is a clean and open one. , so don't worry about whether or not the system is hidden. A Slim model is a little easier to blend in with the surrounding aesthetic, but the Pro and original models are pretty large and tall.

If you have to, make the space. That is, if you want your console to last as long as possible. Over time, things change, objects get tossed on the table or someone sets something down and forgets about it. Simple mindfulness will take care of that in short order.

Just keep the area clean and maintained. Now and then, give your vents a quick vacuum. Use a low-power handheld and make sure the PS5 is off and unplugged before you start. Not really.

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Like any PC that uses fans for cooling, the PS5's fan can get pretty loud at times, depending on what you're playing. That's perfectly normal for the system and isn't a reason to cut the power to the entire house and stuff the console in a freezer. It can overheat if it hasn't been maintained or the placement is terrible.

Playing high-performance games for hours on a poorly maintained console in a tight bookshelf will effectively damage its internal components over time. In fact, third-party repair shops like Barrie Screen Repair note that first-gen consoles have had issues with liquid metal thermal paste displacement while in the vertical position for prolonged periods. Crashing in the middle of a game is an obvious warning sign.

Overly loud fans that never drop to a lower speed or"Your PS5 is hot" messages popping up on screen make things pretty clear as well. Fortunately, the system does have fail safes. It will shut down on its own if things get a little too warm,. If these things are happening and your system is sitting on the carpet, take it as a sign.

However, once it's off the carpet, it probably needs a routine cleaning and plenty of space to stretch its legs in the future. If you keep the setup simple and maintain the system regularly, you should be free and clear, barring an entirely separate issue that has nothing to do with carpets or cleaning.