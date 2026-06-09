Why You Should Avoid Buying Cheap Noise-Canceling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones can offer a full immersion in a movie, video game, or piece of music, but not all noise-canceling headphones are created equal. Researching and testing headphones before buying can help you avoid buying cheap headphones that may not offer the best experience.

The right set of noise-canceling headphones can allow for full immersion in a movie, video game, or piece of music. That's not to say all noise-canceling headphones offer the same experience.

Although you always have to consider your budget when making these types of purchases, it's best to avoid buying cheap noise-canceling headphones if you can. The specific reasons you shouldn't fall for too good to be true deals when buying noise-canceling headphones are wide-ranging. Sometimes, you might find a durable pair, only to realize they simply don't sound all that great.

In other cases, you might like what you hear when you listen through headphones, not realizing that their cheap construction means they won't last very long. Luckily, by researching your options and setting a realistic budget, you can reduce your chances of buyer's remorse when you upgrade to a new pair of noise-canceling headphones. This is so that a listener can fully indulge in an audio experience.

However, the quality of that experience can vary from one pair of noise-canceling headphones to another. Unfortunately, some cheaper models of noise-canceling headphones may block out noise from a listener's surroundings, but the audio their speakers produce still sounds fairly poor. There's little benefit in blocking environmental noise when the audio you're left with sounds less than impressive.

You can avoid buying noise-canceling headphones that offer inferior sound quality by purchasing from trusted retailers (whether online or brick-and-mortar) and checking reviews. Although this won't always be the case, you may sometimes have the opportunity to test a pair of noise-canceling headphones before buying them. Take this opportunity if so. You won't have to worry about finding out too late that your new headphones sound dull or tinny if you've had a chance to test them before spending money.

Although there may be exceptions, generally, particularly cheap noise-canceling headphones may be so inexpensive because the manufacturers or designers have cut corners somewhere. Even if a pair of noise-canceling headphones delivers audio quality that satisfies your expectations, there's a good chance another factor is lacking. Often, that factor is build quality. This issue may be more common with over-ear or on-ear noise-canceling headphones, which tend to be substantially larger than in-ear models.

While they might look like a premium set at first glance, if such headphones are surprisingly affordable, it could mean the components (whether internal, external, or both) are cheaply made. The result? A set of noise-canceling headphones that lacks the durability to stand up to sustained wear and tear. As cheap as such headphones may be, buying them could cost you money in the long run.

Because they aren't likely to stay in good condition for very long, you'll probably have to replace them sooner rather than later. Quality noise-canceling headphones offer many benefits. Of course, you should always exercise caution when wearing a device that essentially cuts off one of your main senses.

However, if you make a point of being mindful of your surroundings, part of the appeal of noise-canceling headphones is how they can improve your audio experience on the go. Whether you're using them to enjoy a podcast or some tunes while riding public transportation, or lounging in a local park enjoying audio bliss, noise-canceling headphones can (ideally) prevent distracting environmental sounds from ruining the vibe.

The problem is that some cheaper noise-canceling headphones offer poor battery life compared to other units. This limits how much use you can get from them before you have to return home to charge them again.

In addition, depending on their design, some low-cost noise-canceling headphones can be uncomfortable to wear for extended periods. It's worth noting that a pair of headphones marketed or labeled as noise-canceling doesn't necessarily mean they'll block out other sounds to the degree you might want or expect. Just as some noise-canceling headphones deliver unimpressive sound quality, others may fail to cancel noise as effectively or thoroughly as they should.

This once again highlights the benefits of researching and testing new headphones before buying them when you have the option. None of the guidance here is meant to encourage you to spend more than you can afford when buying new headphones. It's meant to help you avoid being ripped off while still finding the right set of





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