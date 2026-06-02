Why You May Need to Upgrade Your Smartwatch Sooner Than You Think

Smartwatch sales have been booming in recent years, with over 127 million units sold in 2021. The years that followed showed continued growth with the exception of a minor dip in 2024, which indicates many first-time and returning customers are buying smartwatches each year.

Smartwatch sales have been booming in recent years, with over 127 million units sold in 2021. The years that followed showed continued growth with the exception of a minor dip in 2024, which indicates many first-time and returning customers are buying smartwatches each year.

Whether it's an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin device, or a different wearable, the smartwatch isn't the kind of product that needs to be upgraded every year, especially if you buy higher-end models that offer advanced health-tracking features and good battery life. Over time, signs will emerge that the device needs replacing or servicing.

For example, battery life may disappoint after a few years as the battery health degrades. A lack of software updates is another reason to go for a newer device. Even if the vendor keeps supporting an older model, users may still want newer models that can offer more advanced health and fitness tracking features. Other buyers may be switching mobile platforms, which can force them to change their smartwatch.

Finally, there's accidental damage as well as wear and tear to consider. You may end up choosing a new model instead of paying for extended repairs for an old device. The good news is that smartwatch vendors release new models every year, improving various aspects of the smartwatch experience, from design changes to new software features, which may include built-in AI capabilities on some platforms. There's no shortage of options in an industry seeing continued growth.

Additionally, some mobile operators may run promotions to upgrade to a newer device, making the upgrade process more affordable. The battery life of smartwatches varies greatly depending on the model, ranging from a full day to more than a week.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 11 offers 24 hours of battery life, compared to 18 hours for the Apple Watch SE 3 and 42 hours for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Pixel Watch 4 lasts up to 30 hours or 40 hours on a charge (depending on size) with always-on display functionality turned on. The Galaxy Watch 8 also reaches 30 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled.

The Garmin Venu 4 models offer between 10 and 12 days, while the Garmin Forerunner 970 lasts for 15 days. The 51 mm Garmin Fenix 8 Pro (AMOLED display) lasts for up to 13 days (with always-on display enabled). Since health and fitness tracking may be priorities for smartwatch owners, they'll want to wear their devices for as long as possible, including nighttime.

After years of use, battery life may drop faster than when the device was new, forcing users to recharge the wearable more often. Worse battery life isn't a problem on wearables that last several days, but Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, and Galaxy Watch users will notice the change. Some owners may need to recharge the device multiple times a day, which may impact certain features. Sleep tracking may suffer if you need to recharge the device overnight.

The battery may drain faster during use, preventing some users from tracking their sleep or other activities. Some users may revert to using Low Power Mode on devices that support it, but the battery-saving feature may reduce functionality. If a smartwatch is several years old before showing battery issues, it may be a better idea to get a new model than to replace the battery.

For example, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 costs $799, while the Apple Watch Series 11 costs $399. Even the 2022 Apple Watch SE 2 model is still a good purchase, but the first-generation Apple Watch SE model no longer supports the latest watchOS release, which means buyers would be deprived of some of the newest features. The same considerations apply to other brands.

For Google smartwatches, buying a Pixel Watch 4 ensures you can run the latest Gemini AI features on the wearable. Put differently, smartwatch owners who are still using older hardware may want to upgrade to a newer device once the vendor stops supporting that old wearable, even if battery life is still solid. Access to the most recent software updates ensures the smartwatch can offer new and improved features and receive security updates.

New software releases may also improve algorithms for the health-tracking features, add new fitness features, and fix bugs. Software updates may also enable new features on wearable devices that aren't related to health tracking. Google's in the Messages app, a feature that allows users to use generative AI models to create replies to text messages. Pixel Watch 2 owners will need to upgrade to one of those two devices to take advantage of the feature.

Even if your smartwatch can run the latest operating system, there may be a different reason to replace your smartwatch with a newer model. You may want access to improved health tracking features that are available on a specific model.

For example, the Apple Watch SE models offer more limited health features than the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Apple Watch SE 3 lacks support for hypertension notifications, a feature some owners may want to take advantage of





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