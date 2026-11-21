And how to choose what you really want.

Most of my life as a parent of young kids felt like a fox, chicken, and sack of grain logic puzzle – especially during the holidays.

I was constantly juggling. I’d think, if I leave this event a little early and get to this event a little late, both people will feel valued. But that was only the beginning. It would snowball into: if I pack food for the kids and me to eat in the car, pack a change of clothes, and stay up late getting us ready, we can do it all.

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Fortunately, my five kids traveled well in the car. And because I was used to nights without sleep after years of residency training followed by on-call time as a doctor, I could push far beyond a typical capacity. I saw the holidays — the packed schedule, the extra work, the fun — as a challenge I willingly accepted.

I never even considered skipping an activity, RSVPing no to an invitation, or that doing less could be just as fulfilling as doing it all. Then one year, the kids were sick. We missed a lot of events that week, and I can’t name a single one. What I remember is how nice it was to cuddle up with my kids and watch movies by the fire.

That’s when I realized the more packed my schedule was, the less present I was. Suddenly, less looked like more. But I had to figure out how to get there with health intact. If you’re like me, you love this time of year, too — the lights, the music, the traditional , and the overall feeling of festivity.

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I want to do and experience everything. Even more, I want everyone around me to feel loved, valued, and appreciated. I’m sure you can relate. Your family is visiting from out of town, but your in-laws have thoughtfully planned an extraordinary meal that accommodates your many food restrictions.

Two of your adult children are hosting on the same day in different states. You planned to celebrate your team’s success at the holiday office party, then find out your grandson’s recital is the same day. When you're faced with an impossible choice — or at least one you’d prefer not to make — it’s easy to draw on your capacity. I think of capacity as the ability to handle something, regardless of what it costs you.

You handle a tough situation or make things work simply because you can. Prioritizing those important to you feels like love. You think it’s what any good partner, mother, daughter, boss, or friend would do. And mastering the schedule feels like winning a challenge.

You work so hard to be low-maintenance, to make life easier for those around you, to handle every detail so no one else is burdened. In leadership circles, this is referred to asHere’s how it shows up: You don’t want to inconvenience one of your kids by asking them to shift the date of their celebration — though they could.

You don’t want to miss time with an out-of-town family you haven’t seen in years or make your in-laws feel unimportant, and you don’t want any of them to change their plans to accommodate you. Instead, you leverage your capacity to make the decision for you: You find a way to do both. I found the side effect of that constant fox, chicken, sack of grain puzzle was a lack of presence.

Sure you can get to both events, but are you actually present? It’s impossible to relax, enjoy yourself, and be truly present with those you love when your mind is rehearsing your exit or planning apologies for arriving late to the next event. This is the consequence of performing extreme competence and capacity.

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In this case, I think of performing not as putting on a show or act, but as being so focused on what’s going on outside yourself that you lose all connection to what’s going on inside. You can’t be fully present with those you love or your environment when you’re not fully present with yourself. And though you didn’t realize it, presence is the thing you wanted most of all.

You win the challenge, you make it all work, you do it all, then realize you missed all of it anyway. I have to admit it. I watch an embarrassing amount of HGTV. Designers use the term “editing” for removing items from a space, believing less is more.

Yes, two items might both be beautiful and valuable, but if they make a space look cluttered, one needs to go. What if instead of experiencing each choice as a loss, you simply edited your schedule and the season?

On any given day over the next few months, you'll have a choice to make — the recital or the work party; take time to decorate or get it done quickly so you can get to the next event; address your holiday cards or take a. The nap may be the very most productive thing you do that week, if it means you’re present for what comes after. Shift the question from “who will I disappoint?

” to “who do I want to be when I’m with those important to me? ” When the goal shifts from doing it all to being present with the people and activities you choose, editing becomes easy. The logic puzzle says the farmer needs to get all three from one side of the river to the other and can only take one item at a time in the boat.

Spoiler alert: That takes seven trips — and a whole lot of rowing. Editing your schedule and your season lets you trade all that rowing for something far more valuable — your presence. Am I the Problem? , shows high achievers why their greatest strengths make them targets for manipulation and gaslighting, and gives them a 5-step framework to reclaim their authority at work, at home, and everywhere in between.