A question that has long baffled scientists may now have an answer.

A question that has long baffled scientists may now have an answer. Cancer can travel to and take hold in distant parts of the body through the blood, which must pass through the heart.

Yet cancer rarely spreads in this vital organ. And while heart disease and cancer are leading causes of death, heart cancer remains extremely rare. Cancer starting in the heart affectsGetty Imagescould point to an answer why: the organ’s constant motion could be protecting it from cancer. Understanding why the heart is uniquely protected could lead to new treatments for cancers like skin and breast cancer.

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Unlike tissues like the skin and liver, the heart can’t readily regenerate damaged or dead cells.a lot of muscle cells and replaces them with scar tissue — which can’t pump, adding to strain on the organ. There’s a good reason why the heart doesn’t regenerate as well as other organs.