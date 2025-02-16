Why Xander Harris Shouldn't Return for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival

Rumors are swirling about a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series, but one character who would be better off left in the past is Xander Harris. This analysis explores why Xander's lack of character development and problematic relationships make him a poor fit for a new series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer may be giving its title character a second chance at life, as reports are swirling about a potential revival series on Hulu. This time, Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers would act as the mentor to a younger vampire slayer — a fitting premise, since the original series ended with Buffy empowering a vast number of Slayers. Gellar herself opened up about the potential sequel series, saying it was born out of talks with Chloé Zhao, who's set to direct the pilot.

Details remain scarce, but if Buffy is getting a sequel series, it only stands to reason that members of the original cast will return. There's one character, though, who would be better off left in the past for multiple reasons — Nicholas Brendon's Xander Harris, who is possibly the worst character in the series.When Buffy wasn't busy fighting the forces of evil, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's early seasons focused on her high school life, particularly her friendship with Xander and Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan). In fact, part of what makes Buffy a cult classic is how it uses monsters as a metaphor for adolescence; series creator Joss Whedon even said his original pitch for Buffy was 'high school as a horror movie.' Following that train of thought, Xander would be the guy who peaked in high school, mostly because he didn't experience any significant character growth. Buffy graduated, struggled to raise her sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg) after losing her mother, then died and came back to life — and faced a new struggle as her friends unknowingly yanked her out of heaven! Meanwhile, Willow became a master witch and eventually came to the realization that she was gay. Even Buffy's old flame Angel (David Boreanaz) went through a period of losing his own soul and gaining it back — and got his own spin-off! Xander, on the other hand, was forever the guy who either offered a snarky wisecrack or found himself in the clutches of evil.Perhaps the best episode that both shows Xander's potential and his frustrating lack of growth is Season 3's 'The Zeppo.' While Xander had some key moments in previous seasons of Buffy, 'The Zeppo' is the first episode to largely be told from his point of view. After feeling frustrated that he's the most useless member of Buffy's friend group, Xander sees a chance to become popular when he gets on the good side of popular kid Jack O'Toole (Channon Roe). But things go south when Jack tries to 'initiate' Xander into his circle of friends — and said initiation involves killing Xander, as Jack and his friends are all zombies! Part of the fun of watching 'The Zeppo' is seeing how Xander, despite not having a Slayer's abilities, Willow's mastery of magic, or a level of knowledge like librarian Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), outwits the undead; the other half comes from the background events as Buffy attempts to prevent the end of the world, something that would be the main focus of an episode or an entire season. It showcases that Xander brings the perspective of the 'everyman' to Buffy's world — and the fact that Buffy the Vampire Slayer never touched upon that further is a lost opportunity.





