Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. As I was reading through Steve Hanley’s article on the absurd new $700 million US subsidy for old, dirty coal, the ending really struck me. Here are his final words there: “Other red states joining the renewable energy party include ...

Aerial view of a solar and wind energy farm set against Vietnam's scenic landscape. Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh, via Pexels.

“Other red states joining the renewable energy party include Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, Mississippi, Michigan, Arizona, Louisiana, and Wyoming. “And why are renewables doing so well in those states? That’s easy. They cost less and come online faster than other forms of generation — especially coal, which is the most expensive of all.

It would be wonderful if the government would stop picking losers to receive taxpayer money. Is that too much to hope for? ” This is not news to me. I was writing articles about how solar and wind were cheaper than coal power more than a decade ago.

But, for some reason, it just hit me — why would anyone prefer coal over solar and wind power? Why? What is there in coal power than would make someone prefer it over clean, fuel-free solar and wind power? Most people can’t think of any reason to prefer coal power over solar and wind power.

Most people know it doesn’t make any sense.in the coal industry. Naturally, many of them will prefer coal, since it pays their bills. But outside of any personal connection like this, what would be an actual reason for liking coal more than solar and wind power? Of course, Donald Trump is such a person.

He hates clean energy and other cleantech for some reason. And he’s fond of hyping up old, dirty fossil fuels. I assume part of it is a nostalgia of some sort. He liked his “prime” years when fossil fuels ruled the day and were seen as good.

He didn’t like society changing on him over the years and the shift to healthier, safer building materials ; more efficient appliances ; clean energy . Now, of course, he also has the fossil fuel funding link in politics, since fossil fuel companies almost entirely support Republicans. But he seemed to prefer coal over clean, renewable energy even before that.

The vast majority of Americans like solar power and wind power more than coal, because they understand the obvious benefits of free, clean fuel over expensive, polluting coal. Surveys show this year after year, and they even show broad support for the government helping toIt doesn’t matter what the average American wants, though. The fact is that a heavy US government thumb is being put on the side of coal power at the moment.

The funny thing: renewable energy is still winning,. But there’s no denying that the Trump administration is forcing some coal power plants to stay open, and is doing all kinds of things to try to slow the adoption of wind and solar power. It’s truly ridiculous, but this is where things stand in the United States today. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO.

Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





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