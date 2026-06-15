Why Woody Looks Different in Toy Story 5

Pixar's creative team explains the reasoning behind Woody's new bald spot and pot belly in Toy Story 5, reflecting on fan reactions and the character's evolution over three decades.

Pixar 's upcoming Toy Story 5 has sparked conversation with its depiction of an aged Woody , featuring a bald spot and a pot belly. The design changes were revealed in the film's trailer and have since gone viral, prompting the creative team to address fan reaction s and the reasoning behind the evolution of the beloved character.

Director Andrew Stanton, co-screenwriter Kenna Harris, producer Lindsey Collins, and visual effects supervisor Thomas Jordan spoke with ScreenRant about the decision, noting that while some fans were initially shocked or protective, the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive and even inspired humorous interactions from brands like Sharpie and Disney theme parks. The filmmakers explained that Woody, no longer residing in Bonnie's bedroom but instead roaming the wild to help lost toys, naturally shows signs of wear and tear.

The bald spot was added during a joke session in the story room and immediately resonated as a brilliant way to showcase his time-worn journey. The pot belly results from shifting stuffing inside his body, adding to his lived-in texture. These subtle changes reflect a deeper narrative about aging and how toys, much like their human owners, move through time.

The Toy Story franchise, which began when Millennials were children, now sees that generation in their 30s and 40s, many introducing the series to their own children. After Toy Story 3 was considered a conclusion, Toy Story 4's critical and commercial success proved the world still had stories to tell.

Now, Toy Story 5 continues the legacy with Tom Hanks returning as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, alongside a star-studded cast including Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, Kristen Schaal, Keanu Reeves, Alan Cumming, and Bad Bunny. The film arrives in theaters on June 19, promising to blend nostalgia with fresh storytelling as it explores how our favorite characters change alongside us





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Toy Story 5 Woody Pixar Character Design Aging Fan Reaction Andrew Stanton Thomas Jordan Lindsey Collins Kenna Harris

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