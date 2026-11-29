Despite a disappointing first season under Collin Klein, the Wildcats have an opportunity to build momentum with one of the Big 12's best recruiting classes.

Nov 7, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There weren't many things that went according to plan for K-State during Collin Klein's first season as head coach. The Wildcats entered the season hoping to compete in the Big 12, but instead will spend December watching other teams prepare for bowl games.

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While there will be plenty of time to evaluate what went wrong during the 2026 season, Klein and his coaching staff have arguably one of their most important days of the year coming up Wednesday. The early signing period begins on Dec. 2, and despite the struggles on the field, Klein has put together an impressive recruiting class.