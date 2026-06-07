Why We're Thriving in a Golden Age of Romance TV

From college campuses to quaint little towns, the stories we've fallen in love with have made our hearts sing. The titles on this list have drawn on beloved book series as well as crafted new narratives, but they share central themes revolving around romance.

We love love, and we love watching love unfold. Especially if you're one of the few out there who don't have love as they do on screen.

Though romance television is nothing new, we seem to be thriving in a golden age of romance the last ten years. Why? Because networks and streamers know that we love love! From college campuses to quaint little towns, to regency-era London to modern-day Paris, the stories we've fallen in love with have made our hearts sing.

The titles on this list have drawn on beloved book series as well as crafted new narratives, but they share central themes revolving around romance. Though there are certainly shows featuring our favorite couples, the shows here must be love-centric. Let's celebrate these happy couples and situations on these lovely programs. 10 'Off Campus' (2026-Present) This might be a bit of recency bias, but how could you not fall madly in love with the first season of Off Campus?

The hit Prime Video series, inspired by Elle Kennedy's book series, follows the opposites-attract fake-romance pact between music major Hannah Wells and hockey star Garrett Graham. A quid pro quo arrangement, the more the pair work on their personal objectives for one another, the more they realize it was them all along. An addictive eight-episode first season, Off Campus brings viewers back to college where young love blossoms through spicy romances, nostalgia-driven antics, and swoon-worthy gestures.

A modern dramadey that evokes a WB-era style of storytelling, Off Campus keeps love in the forefront as the characters grapple with personal and family sagas while maintaining a positive romance. Like other titles on this list, Off Campus is part of a larger series in which other couples appear.

While Wellsy and Graham are the Season 1 story, the seeds of Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis have been planted, as has the recent announcement that Season 2 will focus on Allie and Dean. With rich emotional sincerity, exceptional chemistry, and stellar storytelling, Off Campus deserves to be your newest romantic obsession. 9 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022-2025) If you're like me, you watched The Summer I Turned Pretty and wished all three parties within the infamous love triangle would move on from one another and find new love.

But the truth is, then we wouldn't have been obsessed with our favorite three-season addiction. The coming-of-age drama by Jenny Han tells the story of Isabel 'Belly' Conklin as she spends her summer at a beach house in Cousins Beach. At the center of a love triangle with two childhood friends who are brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, Belly navigates first love, first heartbreak, and everything that happens after.

An unrelenting emotional rollercoaster, The Summer I Turned Pretty captures the messy complexities of growing up and how love, no matter how big or small, will always be at the center of finding yourself. The series is an intimate exploration of intense yearning, intimate emotions, and the power of true love. Especially that very first one.

A truly stunning cinematic series, The Summer I Turned Pretty made us all wish we could summer in New England, even with complicated romantic strings attached. The story is bigger than just the primary trio; it's a multigenerational examination of friendship, motherhood, loss, and grief. Music plays a major role in the storytelling, as the soundtrack, which features the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Olivia Rodrigo, and lots and lots of Taylor Swift, evokes the spirit of the moment.

No matter whose team you are on, in the end, we're all team The Summer I Turned Pretty. 8 'Love, Victor' (2020-2022) In 2018, the teen romance lovers fell in love with Love, Simon, a film inspired by the 2015 novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. The success of the film gave the green light to expand that universe into a series, Love, Victor.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series follows Victor Salazar, a teen from a half-Puerto Rican, half-Colombian-American family living in Atlanta. As the new student at Creekwood High School, Victor goes on a journey of self-discovery as he faces challenges at home and struggles with his sexual orientation. Feeling isolated and struggling to understand his own sexuality, Victor often finds himself comparing his experiences to the perfect, accepting life of Simon Spier.

When things become overwhelming, Victor seeks out Simon for advice and mentorship. A tender look at queer love in the modern age, Love, Victor grounds common teen-drama tropes in an accessible coming-of-age saga. Representation is the hero of this story. Victor goes on a swoon-worthy arc complete with classic love triangles, school dances, and Ferris wheel moment





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