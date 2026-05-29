Why We Laugh—and Why It Is Good for Us

When is the last time you laughed? The jokes I wrote here may not be that funny, but by explaining the neuroscience of laughter, I hope I will convince you to laugh more often.

Laughter may have evolved from release of tension, signalling averted danger, promoting social safety. Laughter is important in child development, shaping emotional regulation, resilience, and social competence.

”) was compiled around the fourth century AD. One joke aimed at physicians goes like this:I still remember a patient I saw during my neurology residency. She had suffered a stroke 6 months earleir which left her paralyzed on the left side, including her face. She could not smile symmetrically when I ask her to, as part of the routine neurological examination.

The answer lies in the fact that the brain contains two partially separate pathways for smiling and laughter. The voluntary pathway allows us to smile or laugh on command. It originates at the motor cortex of the frontal lobe that control facial and vocal muscles. The involuntary pathway originates in emotional centers such as the amygdala, hypothalamus, and anterior cingulate cortex.

This network bypasses conscious control and generates spontaneous, emotionally driven laughter, the kind that erupts when we hear a funny joke or share a joyful moment with friends. Most humor follows a similar pattern. We build a mental model of what is happening, only to have that model suddenly overturned. A joke creates an expectation, then violates it in a surprising but harmless ways.

That contrast makes us laugh. Neurologist V.S. Ramachandran proposed that laughter may have evolved as a signal of “averted danger. ” When something initially appears threatening but turns out to be harmless, laughter communicates that realization to others; “False alarm.

We are safe. ” He further speculated that the human smile may have evolved from an aborted threat display. A primate encountering another may initially bare its teeth, a threat gesture, but stop midway upon recognizing a friend, rather than a foe. He suggests this is why we show our teeth when we smile.

Whether or not this theory proves entirely correct, it highlights an important point. Laughter and smiling may have evolved not merely as expressions of pleasure, but as signals of safety and social connection. Laughter precedes language. By six months of age, infants are engaging in rich social interactions with caregivers, including eye contact, smiling, giggling, and playful exchanges.

These interactions promote bonding, are associated withrelease, and help synchronize emotional states between parent and child. Such early social experiences help shape the developing brain, laying the groundwork forProcessing humor is cognitively demanding. It requires the brain to activate working memory, detect conflicting interpretations, resolve ambiguity, and rapidly update expectations. Laughter is contagious.

When we hear someone laugh, our brains begin rehearsing the same behavior. The neural circuits involved in imitation and social understanding may help why laughter spreads so easily. Taken together, these findings suggest that laughter is fundamentally a pro-social behavior. It regulates relationships, reduces social tensions and strengthens the bonds that hold communities together,like cortisol and epinephrine.

It increases oxygen intake and stimulates the release of neurochemicals associated with reward, connection, and well-being, includingA recent research have revived interest in the “facial feedback hypothesis” , the idea that facial expressions influence emotional experience. While the popular advice to “just smile and you’ll be happy” is an oversimplication, this study showed that intentionally forming a smile produced a small but measurable effect in participant’s positive feelings.

This finding illustrates a broader principle of embodied cognition; the brain does not simply direct the body, it infer emotional state from signals coming back from the body. Laughter is more than entertainment. It is an ancient biological signal, a social glue, a developmental tool, and perhaps even a subtle form of medicine. Long before humans developed language, laughter helped us communicate safety, build trust, and strengthen social bonds.

Today, neuroscience is revealing that those same circuits continue to shape our emotional well-being. Wild B, Rodden FA, Grodd W, Ruch W. Neural correlates of laughter and humour. Brain. 2003 Oct;126:2121-38. doi: 10.1093/brain/awg226. Epub 2003 Aug 5.

PMID: 12902310. Ramachandran VS. The neurology and evolution of humor, laughter, and smiling: the false alarm theory. Med Hypotheses. 1998 Oct;51:351-4. doi: 10.1016/s0306-987790061-5. PMID: 9824844.

Bains GS, Berk LS, Daher N, Lohman E, Schwab E, Petrofsky J, Deshpande P. The effect of humor on short-term memory in older adults: a new component for whole-person wellness. Adv Mind Body Med. 2014 Spring;28:16-24. PMID: 24682001. Akimbekov NS, Razzaque MS. Laughter therapy: A humor-induced hormonal intervention to reduce stress and anxiety.

Curr Res Physiol. 2021;4:135-138. doi: 10.1016/j.crphys.2021.04.002. Epub 2021 Apr 30. PMID: 34642668; PMCID: PMC8496883. Palagi E, Caruana F, de Waal FBM.

The naturalistic approach to laughter in humans and other animals: towards a unified theory. Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci. 2022 Nov 7;377:20210175. doi: 10.1098/rstb.2021.0175. Epub 2022 Sep 21. PMID: 36126670; PMCID: PMC9489289.

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