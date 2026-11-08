Why We Hug and What Makes an Embrace Memorable?

What was the most important hug of your life? A new study investigated what makes us remember certain hugs.

A large-scale study in more than 15,000 volunteers investigated how and why people remember hugs. The main reasons to remember a hug were that it provided comfort, understanding and support.

). Many hugs are mundane, like a quick one when greeting or goodbye. But occasionally, we may experience a hug that is emotionally more significant than a quick hi. The first time someone hugs the love of their life, or the last time someone hugs their mum before she dies, may be hugs some people remember for the rest of their lives.

Also read Box Office: ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Stomps to $6.7 Million in Previews

It is, however, completely unclear in psychological research what makes a hug memorable compared to other hugs. ). In the study, “Why we hug: Individual differences predict emotional touch memories,” the research team, led by scientist Anna Lena Dueren from the University of Bristol in the UK, analyzed data from a large-scale hugging survey with more than 15,000 participants. For the study, the scientists recruited male and female volunteers through BBC public broadcasting programs and other media.

The volunteers, ages 18 to 92, answered an online questionnaire about hugging and touch in general, as well as about severaland other psychological factors. The volunteers were asked whether they remembered a specific hug for its positive effects on them. If they answered “Yes” to this question, they had to pick a phrase from a list of phrases to describe why they remembered that hug.

Advertisement

The possible phrases were:bedtime routine included a hug from their parents, whether they had difficulties hugging, whether they disliked hugging, empathy, hugging frequency, and whether volunteers used hugging as a greeting. Overall, about two-thirds of volunteers—10,457 people—reported they remembered a specific hug for its positive emotional effect.

In addition, the scientists used advanced statistical models to find out how individual differences and experiences shape how people remember hugs. The analyses showed that people who disliked hugs, had difficulty hugging, or avoided attachment were less likely to remember a hug for its positive emotional impact.

Volunteers who frequently hugged as a greeting and those who were verywere more likely to remember a hug for its positive emotional impact; so were people with high attachment anxiety and high scores in the body perception questionnaire. The other factors showed no effects. Taken together, the research shows that nearly seven in 10 people recall a specific hug because of how it made them feel.

However, whether someone remembers a special hug depends on several individual factors, such as the empathy level and. These findings highlight how emotionally significant hugs can be, as we may carry the memory of some special hugs for the rest of our lives! Dueren, A. L., Jenkinson, P. M., Vafeiadou, A., Koukoutsakis, A., Hammond, C., Bowling, N. C., Fotopoulou, A., & Banissy, M. J. . Why we hug: Individual differences predict emotional touch memories.

Advertisement

There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again.is a professor for research methods in psychology at the Department of Psychology at MSH Medical School in Hamburg, Germany. His research focuses on left-handedness and brain asymmetries. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.