Why We Follow Leaders, and When and Why We Don’t

The psychology of following behavior.

Psychological processes, including conformity and obedience to authority, are reasons why people follow. Since the dawn of human existence, there have been leaders and followers.

There is voluminous research and writing about leaders and. There is much less written about followers and following. We know why leaders lead—they get status and benefits, and they can move others toward. But why do followers follow, and importantly, when do they choose to not follow established leaders?

Why We Follow Leaders, and Why We Don’tKellerman begins with the premise that humans, like so many species of social animals, are “programmed” to follow—to be submissive. She also asserts that human civilization has built hierarchies and that those in subordinate positions typically default to the followership role. Drawing on both ethological and psychological theories, we tend to follow because it is in our best interests .

We also follow because others are following for not following.

There may also be punishments as a result of following a leader—particularly a “bad” leader, as suggested by Hitler’s underlings who were held responsible, convicted, and sometimes executed because they argued that they were “simply following orders. ” The example of the mass/murder of the followers of the Reverend Jim Jones in Jonestown is a perfect example of how willingly following can lead to disaster.

In all of the discussion of followership, Kellerman emphasizes the importance of situational factors in whether followers choose to follow or resist. For example, if a leader falls out of favor due to bad behavior or leadership failures, followers may be reluctant to follow.

Given the fact that we are all followers at some level , understanding why and when we follow, and why we might choose to resist, is critically important. The negative stereotype of followers as “blind sheep” is only partially true, as there is a human tendency to go along and not “make waves.

” There are, however, many instances where followers decide not to follow and may use their influence to resist. And, in the case of destructive and toxic leaders, it is imperative that followers resist, as it is the only way to bring down tyrants. I can also recommend Ira Chaleff’s recent book,Uhl-Bien, M., Riggio, R. E., Lowe, K. B., & Carsten, M. K. . Followership theory: A review and research agenda.

The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast Unrest: Protests and Arson Follow Knife Attack and ArrestMass protests and arson erupted in Belfast after a Sudanese man was arrested for a stabbing, leading to an anti-racism rally and heightened social tensions.

Read more »

Tropics update: NHC continues to follow disorganized system in southern GulfA disorganized area of low pressure is sitting in the Bay of Campeche — the southern pocket of the Gulf of Mexico, nestled between Mexico’s eastern coastline and the Yucatán Peninsula. This system is fueling a large cluster of heavy rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the southern and western Gulf.

Read more »

Why Trump and other G7 leaders meeting without China might be a mistakeChina's absence from G7 summits seems increasingly odd given its global economic influence.

Read more »

Why The Expanse Is the Perfect Follow-Up for For All Mankind FansFor fans of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Amazon Prime's The Expanse offers a compelling next step in the sci-fi space exploration narrative. Both series explore humanity's expansion into the Solar System, but The Expanse delves into a more mature, politically complex future where colonies on Mars and the Asteroid Belt have developed distinct societies. The shows share a common theme: space colonization amplifies, rather than solves, Earth's social and economic inequalities. The Expanse intensifies this focus by depicting the exploitation of the Belters, the working-class miners who extract resources for Earth and Mars but endure harsh conditions and systemic oppression. Set in 2350, the series portrays a Solar System teetering on the brink of war, with tensions between the United Nations, the Martian Congressional Republic, and the Belters driving a gritty, realistic narrative. The phrase 'Remember the Cant!' becomes a powerful rallying cry, echoing For All Mankind's 'Mars is ours!' but rooted in a struggle against class oppression. With its intricate politics, noir-tinged mystery, and emphasis on the human cost of expansion, The Expanse provides a thought-provoking continuation of the questions raised by For All Mankind, making it essential viewing for those invested in the socio-political dimensions of space colonization.

Read more »