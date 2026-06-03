Why We Check Up on Our Exes Long After It's Over

New research reveals the reasons why people feel the need to check in on their exes, and it's not just about wanting them back. It's about grieving the unfinished story that got interrupted, and it's costing us our happiness.

Checking up on exes isn't anything new - we all do it straight after a split, hoping they're as miserable as we are. The difference now is we don't know when or how to stop.

Nearly half of all Gen Z and Millennials regularly check up on exes online and searches on 'how to check up on my ex' have increased by nearly 1700 per cent. It's assumed most do it because they want their ex back, but new research suggests it's more complicated than that. Lots of us are grieving the unfinished story that got interrupted - the version of ourselves we thought would happen if the relationship had continued.

That, it turns out, can be harder to let go of than the person - and it's costing us our happiness. UK sex and relationships expert Tracey Cox revealed the reasons why people feel the need to check in on their exes. One force driving the checking is 'intrusive attachment': our brain refuses to accept the loss of someone it has deeply bonded with.

Falling in love activates the same neural pathways as addiction - the hormones released are tremendously powerful. Turn them off and the brain notices and craves its fix. Neurologically speaking, checking your ex's social media is like an addict driving past their dealer's house. It doesn't satisfy the craving, it intensifies it.

Not recommended as a recovery strategy, obviously. When Sarah's ex broke it off, he stole her future. Here's how she finally moved on to find happiness. Sarah was preparing herself for a proposal not an ending.

Everyone was. His family were as astonished as she was when he dumped her out of blue saying it 'just didn't feel right'. He didn't just hurt her; he stole her future. The one she had wanted all her life: a husband and children.

She was 34 when he finished it. It felt like she'd run out of time to have the happy ending because her fertility was running out. Is it any wonder she stalked him on social media? She was looking for clues.

Every piece of information she found - a picture with friends she didn't know, new people he'd followed - she'd spend hours trying to work out if they were the reason why they weren't together. Soon, social media wasn't enough. She'd drive by his work and house. Check to see if his car was home.

She'd harass mutual friends, begging for information of what he was up to, if he was seeing anyone. The more she dug, the more obsessed she became. She stopped going out with friends because she was so consumed with analysing every tiny detail of his new life and comparing it to her own misery. Ten months after their split, he started dating someone and eighteen months after he left her, he proposed to her.

That night, she found herself accidentally liking a years old photo of his at 3am - she could hardly see the screen through the tears and anger - and she was hit with a wave of humiliation. She realised how completely unhinged she was. She had no dignity left. So, she forced herself to stop.

She blocked him on every platform, deleted his number, told friends not to mention his name. They all looked so relieved: they'd all been worried about how obsessed she was. Breaking the habit was extremely difficult because stalking him was the focus of her life for so long. She'd digitally walked beside him still, as he strode on without her.

Even she could see that wasn't healthy. She saw a therapist who helped her to leave that past behind and plan a future for herself. That was three years ago. She is now married with one child and another on the way and feels unbelievably blessed.

A mutual friend recently told her her ex was now single: it didn't work out for him with his new wife. She won't deny she felt a little rush of pleasure but mostly she felt indifference. He wasn't part of her anymore. But far more destructive than looking for a hormone high is the second reason why you do it: comparison.

Every time you check on an ex, you're measuring your new life without them against the life they're living without you





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