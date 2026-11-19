On this week's edition of 'THE DYNASTY: A Podcast on the Alabama Crimson Tide,' AJ McCarron, Trent Richardson and Chris Stewart break down Alabama's 21-6 win over Vanderbilt.

Chris Stewart, Trent Richardson and AJ McCarron on the November 16 recording of "THE DYNASTY: A Podcast on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"break down Alabama's 21-6 win over Vanderbilt. They dive into why they are so proud of Keelon Russell for fighting through injury to play, why it was important for him to be on the field against the Commodores and McCarron's own story of playing through injury in the 2011 season.

Also read Where CFP Committee Ranks Alabama after Beating Vanderbilt

Then, they dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from the win. The tight ends continue to produce, even without Josh Ford, AJ wants to see more from the run game and Trent wants to see Russell take fewer hits. Plus, we get to the bottom of whetherFinally, the guys take a look around college football.

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They debate whether it's beneficial to make the SEC Championship Game or not, they examine the sorry state ofDaphne man killed, Fairhope man injured in Baldwin Co. crashBaldwin County deputies arrest man after reported Foley-area sexual assaultMobile County: Jarnessia L. Chestang accused of following a school bus to confront a 12-year-old, then assaulting him. Witnesses say she had a firearm and used it to intimidate. Warrant obtained and arrest made.