Doncic's first request when he became a Laker? Get an 'A-list' big man. It took a year, but Kessler is that man in Los Angeles.

a busy hotel lobby, one with 30-foot ceilings, a gilded life-sized horse statue, a jungle-gym-looking apparatus covering the bar area and an oversized, magenta, metallic art installation at the front entrance,Dressed in a gray sweatsuit and a black trucker-style baseball cap on an off night in Birmingham, Michigan, Daxton Hotel patrons turn as the 7-foot-2 Kessler walks from the elevator banks to a seat at a four-top table as L.A.

's new man in the middle. "It's the way I'm supposed to be," Kessler told ESPN about his height, which puts him as one of the top 10 tallest players in the NBA.

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"It's weird for me if my feet didn't hang over the bed --He has looked mighty comfortable right from the start this season, scoring 26 points on 12-for-12 shooting , with nine rebounds and two blocks in his Lakers debut in an opening-night rout over After the game, he joined the "Inside the NBA" crew and received a stamp of approval from a legendary Lakers center. "The way you played tonight, you played like the best big man in the league," Shaquille O'Neal told Kessler, who became the first Lakers player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1969 to have that many makes without a miss.