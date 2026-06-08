Why VPNs are blocked and how to bypass restrictions

Virtual private networks (VPNs) can be blocked by websites or service providers for various reasons, including improving long-term campaign performance, preventing malicious use, or upholding content licensing agreements with partners. This article discusses why VPNs are blocked and provides tips on how to bypass these restrictions.

Virtual private networks, or VPN s, assign you a remote IP address from a provider's list of servers to mask your original IP. This allows you to achieve a few things while online, including bypassing geo-restrictions and securing a degree of privacy and anonymity.

Unfortunately, VPNs don't always function as intended, especially if websites or service providers block their use. VPN-blocking measures can detect when you're using such a tool and prevent you from accessing a website or related content until you disable your VPN. The parties involved could do this for a number of reasons, including improving long-term campaign performance, preventing malicious use, or upholding content licensing agreements with partners.

More recently, a spate of regulations have passed, both in the U.S. and abroad, that require online users to verify personal details like their age. VPNs can interfere with these restrictions by obscuring the user's IP and, by proxy, identity, so administrators may block VPNs to uphold these rules. A perfect example of this is Utah's recent regulations.

Having a VPN active is generally safer than browsing without one, which is why many organizations install VPNs to add an extra layer of protection for their users and networks. But VPNs are not infallible, nor do they guarantee total privacy. Websites or server operators can block VPN users in one of three main ways: a simple IP address block, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), or Domain Name Service (DNS) filtering.

These methods can detect when a VPN is in use and block the related traffic. Bypassing the various restrictions we talked about earlier and maintaining your privacy online are a couple of the biggest reasons to use a VPN. So it can be frustrating when websites or services block your VPN access, but you can actually bypass that secondary restriction in many cases, too.

If you want to continue browsing behind a VPN, but find your provider of choice blocked, there are some tips that might help get things working again. Try switching VPN servers internally through your provider, changing to a different VPN provider, or using custom DNS servers by configuring your devices to use third-party solutions for looking up website addresses.

Swapping to something like Google DNS or Cloudflare may help, or you could opt for what's known as an obfuscated VPN server through a provider that intentionally uses techniques to hide or obfuscate VPN traffic





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