Kenner's 1978 design change from vinyl to cloth capes created a rare Star Wars Jawa figure worth up to $3500 today. Discover the history behind this collector holy grail.

Kenner's 1978 release of the Jawa action figure features a vinyl cape that has transformed from a cost-cutting measure into a high-value collectible. The original run of these figures included this specific material choice before a running change to cloth capes occurred later that year. A loose vinyl-caped Jawa can now sell for up to $3.5k in the right condition. A carded sample recently sold for its full $3.5k asking price after being authenticated and graded at an 85 Near-Mint by the CAS Collector Archive Services.

Kenner Manufacturing Decisions 1978

Kenner was helping create the modern action figure with their first run of Jawa figures in 1978. The company was concerned that the diminutive Jawas would appear to be a worse value than their other figures. They determined that the figure's cape was the way to compensate for this perceived lack of value. The original run featured vinyl capes similar to those seen on Darth Vader and Ben Kenobi action figures.

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The company made a running change to cloth capes for their Jawas by the end of 1978. This change occurred after the initial production run of vinyl capes had already made it to stores. Kids at the time did not really notice or care about the difference in materials. It would take the ensuing decades and the gradual birth of the action figure collecting community to turn the vinyl-caped Jawa into a collector's item.

Rarity and Collector Value

Famously, Kenner did not have their 3.75″ toy line ready in time for Christmas of 1977. They had to resort to selling kids and parents other action figures to buy them some time. This delay meant they had to rush to have the figures on shelves as soon as possible. The figures hit shelves in Spring of 1978, leading to several engineering or design decisions that Kenner second-guessed.

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Five of the twelve characters in the initial wave would be modified significantly over the first year. These running changes turned the first-run variants of each figure into collector's items. Some variants are more sought after than others, but none is rarer or more sought-after than the vinyl-caped Jawa. The vinyl-caped Jawa has claimed this title because there are just so few authentic samples available.

Other Running Changes Explained

The closest contender to the vinyl-caped Jawa are the three double-telescoping lightsaber figures. These include variants for Luke Skywalker, Ben Kenobi, and Darth Vader. The double-telescoping lightsabers were scraped for practical rather than aesthetic reasons. The early plastic lightsabers had a second extending section designed to make the toy's blade look closer to its on-screen counterpart. Kenner found that these double-telescoping blades broke extremely easily in practice.

The sculpts for Han Solo were also a running change that has long baffled fans. The original smaller head-sculpt is a significantly better likeness of actor Harrison Ford. It is also in better proportion to the rest of the figure. Kenner changed the Han Solo headscult, though internally it was thought that the large headsculpt was the better likeness. These changes contribute to the rarity and historical significance of the original 1978 figures.

Authentication and Market Trends

There is a history of counterfeit or scam vinyl capes on the market. This was an easier scam to pull off in the pre-internet era. Collectors now maintain highly detailed, highly organized databases for authenticating virtually any and every rarity in the line. Reproduction accessories use a water test to determine authenticity because of differences in plastics. Real Kenner accessories float when placed in water, while most reproductions sink. This test was used to verify an original blaster for a Kenner Han Solo at a comic book convention.

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In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary next year, Hasbro is reproducing all twelve of the first wave of Kenner figures. They will recreate rare running changes like the hollow-cheek Tusken Raider and the double-telescoping lightsabers. These reproductions provide collectors with a budget-friendly way to display these pieces of history. The vinyl-caped Jawa remains the most prized of these running change figures due to its extreme scarcity and historical context from the 1978 rush to market.