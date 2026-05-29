Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Kristen Doute and fiancé Luke Broderick’s wedding plans are still on pause

“I think rushing into having a wedding right now is the wrong move,” Broderick tells Page Six’s “VirtuaL Reali-Tea” in an exclusive interview.

Kristen Doute and fiancé Luke Broderick are hitting pause on wedding planning as they settle into life with their daughter, Kaia Lily. The “Valley” stars welcomed their little one in June 2025, and Broderick says parenthood has shifted their priorities for now.

“You’re refiguring out your relationship and I think rushing into having a wedding right now is the wrong move. ”“The Valley” star Luke Broderick gave Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” an update on wedding plans — or lack thereof — with fiancée Kristen Doute. According to Broderick, he and Doute are settling into life as new parents before making solid decisions about their nuptials.

Although the couple has discussed potential ideas for their future nuptials, Broderick admitted that he and the “Vanderpump Rules” alum haven’t officially started planning anything yet.

“No planning has been done. No planning has happened,” he shared.

“There’s been talk, no actual plans yet, of going to Nashville to look at venues. And that’d be like step one, seeing what venues we like, when they’re available, etc. That’s step one. That’s in the talking phase. It’s not on the calendar.

”“I think rushing into having a wedding right now is the wrong move,” Broderick told “VRT” co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy . After finding fame on “Vanderpump Rules,” Doute — alongside Broderick — scored a full-time spot on “The Valley,” currently in its third season. Now, the Bravolebrities are focused on adjusting to their new normal as parents before adding wedding stress into the mix.

Still, Nashville appears to be a possible wedding destination whenever the couple decides to move forward. For now, though, Broderick says everything nuptials-related remains firmly in the “talking phase” as he and Doute embrace their latest chapter together.

“The Valley” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. "The Valley" star Luke Broderick gave Page Six's"Virtual Reali-Tea" an update on wedding plans — or lack thereof — with fiancée Kristen Doute. According to Broderick, he and Doute are settling into life as new parents before making solid decisions about their nuptials.

"I think rushing into having a wedding right now is the wrong move," Broderick told"VRT" co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy .





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