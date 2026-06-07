Why UConn Forward Alex Karaban Is an Intriguing Fit for the Timberwolves

Karaban is one of many players in this year's NBA Draft, who could be a seamless fit in the Wolves' system.

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images We're inching close to this year's NBA Draft on June 23 and June 24, and the Timberwolves still hold the 28th and 59th overall picks. UConn forward Alex Karaban could be a seamless fit in Minnesota's system, and here's why. Karaban was a four-year starter for the Huskies during one of the most impressive four-year stretches in recent college basketball history for a program.

Calling prospects a winner gets overused, but it would be hard to find a player who has won more than Karaban. Listed at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, he's a true 3&D prospect. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his final season in Storrs. He attempted 5.2 threes per game throughout his college career and he made 37.4% of his shots from long range.

He shot 46.8% from the field and 84.4% from three during his four-year career. Karaban will turn 24 in November, which makes him one of the most pro-ready prospects in this year's draft. ESPN currently has him ranked as the 30th-best player in the class, and The Ringer has him outside the top 30. There have been some unconfirmed posts on social media about Karaban already conducting a pre-draft workout for the Wolves.

There could be some interest; he's a realistic target, but does it make sense? When you're drafting at the end of the first round, it's harder to find high-potential prospects. We've written about players like Stanfordfrom Duke, but there's a chance none of those guys are available at pick 28 for the Wolves. Karaban might not have the same high-end potential, but that shouldn't always matter.

A potential offseason trade is looming very large over any potential strategy Minnesota has for this year's NBA Draft. Moving Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert or any other major contributor would completely change their roster outlook going forward. That's why Karaban is a player they should consider. The development of players like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus or Sam Merrill has shown us how valuable a three-point specialist can be in the modern NBA.

Karaban is significantly taller than Strus and Merill, but he has some similarities to Robinson. Karaban is probably already a better defender, but they can do a lot of the same things offensively. If we're still waiting for Minnesota to make a big trade by the time the NBA Draft rolls around, Karaban could be one of the safest prospects they could select.

He's the definition of a high-floor, low-ceiling guy, and that could be exactly what the Wolves need this offseason. Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.





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